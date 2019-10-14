Like every year, Karva Chauth is here and will be celebrated on October 17 (Thursday). It is a festival celebrated by Hindu women in many countries. In this one day festival, married women keep fast from sunrise to moonrise for the long life of their husbands. Karwa Chauth falls on the 4th day after the full moon, in the month of Kartik, as per the Hindu calendar.

The devotees neither drink nor eat anything for the whole day. The term ‘Karwa Chauth’ itself means means earthen pot in which water is offered to the moon. It is considered in to form of a blessing for their husband’s well-being, prosperity and wealth. If we break the term ‘Karwa Chauth’ we get Karwa which means earthen pot in which water is offered to the moon.

Women start the preparation of Karwachauth a few days in advance. They buy cosmetics, jewellery, and puja items, such as the Karva lamps, mehendi, matthi, and the decorated puja thali. On the day of the fast, women wake up to eat and drink just before sunrise. Women eat soot feni with milk in sugar. It is said that this helps them go without water the next day.

The mother-in-law gives sargi to the daughter-in-law. Sargi is an important part of Karwa Chauth. The fast commences with dawn. The women do not eat or drink the entire day. Women apply mehendi and other cosmetics.

Karwa Chauth Story is about Rani Veervati. Veervati was the only sister of seven brothers. She spent her first Karwa Chauth at her parents’ house. She was waiting desperately for the moon to rise, seeing her hungry and thirsty, her seven brothers showed her a fake moon using a peepal tree and a mirror. She thought that the moon has risen and broke her fast. The moment she ate, her husband died. Angry at all this, she compelled Goddess Shakti to appear in front of her. The Goddess explained to the naive woman what her brothers did. She then asked Veervati to complete her fast with devotion, which she did. The Yamraj was forced to return her husband back. Hence, taking cues from this legend, married women observe water-less fast to pray for the long life of their husbands.

The song and katha which is listened during the puja is in Punjabi. It starts with “Veero kudiye Karvara, Sarv suhagan Karvara, Aye katti naya teri naa, Kumbh chrakhra feri naa, Aar pair payeen naa, Ruthda maniyen naa, Suthra jagayeen naa, Ve veero kuriye Karvara, Ve sarv suhagan Karvara..”.

Listen to the song here:

Here we have the auspicious timings of Karwa Chauth 2019:

Moonrise time – 08:16 pm

Chaturthi Tithi – From 6:48 am on October 17, 2019 till 07:29 am on October 18, 2019

Karwa Chauth Pooja Muhurat – From 05:46 pm till 07:02 pm (1 hour 16 minutes)

Karwa Chauth Upavasa time – From 06:27 am till 08:16 pm (13 hours and 50 minutes)