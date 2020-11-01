Karwa Chauth 2020: Ladies, it’s that time of the year again! A day dedicated to love, and unwavering trust between a husband and a wife popularly celebrated in North India, Karwa Chauth. Although, over the years, there have been many instances when people have called the idea regressive. This fast is kept with the wish of the husband’s long life. Women can break their fast only after worshipping the moon in the evening, in this fast women cannot anything, not even a single drop of water or food for that matter. This year, Karwa Chauth’s fast will be observed on November 4 (Wednesday). Also Read - Karwa Chauth, Dhanteras, Diwali, Bhaiya Dooj, Chhath Puja: Here is the List of Festivals Falling in the Month of November 2020

As per Drikpanchang, Karwa Chauth’s fasting is done during Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Kartik and according to the Amanta calendar followed in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Southern India it is Ashwin month which is current during Karwa Chauth. Karwa is very significant during Puja and it is also given as Dan to the Brahmin or any eligible woman. The Karwa Chauth fast is the most important for the ‘Suhagins’. In this fast mother-in-law gives sargi to her daughter-in-law and only after eating this sargi, daughter-in-law can observe the fast. Karwa Chauth fasting is considered incomplete without worshipping the moon. Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2020: When is Karwa Chauth? Know the Date, Auspicious Time, and Sargi

Know what factors should be kept in mind before worshipping the moon: Also Read - Shubho Shasthi 2020: Understanding the Significance of Maha Shashti, Date and Vidhi

1. On the day of Karva Chauth, fasting women wake up at 4 in the morning and eat sargi and after this, a woman cannot consume a single drop of water throughout the day. After this, a thali is decorated before worshipping the moon.

2. It is believed that on this day, if a woman who is observing the Karwa Chauth fast disrespects mother-in-law or any elderly person, then the purpose to keep the fast gets ruined.

3. It is believed that one should offer Halwa-Puri as a bhog, this Prasad should then be given to mother-in-law. It is believed that by doing so, one will get good luck.

4. On this day, married women do not give milk, curd, rice, or white cloth to anyone before worshipping the moon. It is said to be considered inauspicious.

5. It is believed that a woman fasting on this day should avoid wearing black and white clothes. Wearing red or yellow clothes during Karva Chauth fast is considered auspicious.

Importance of Mangalsutra on the occasion of Karwa Chauth-

According to Hinduism, Mangalasutra has special significance in marital life. It is a garland of black beads that women wear around their neck. Mangalasutra is considered a symbol of auspiciousness and marital bliss. Wearing Mangalasutra is believed to protect the husband. Mangalasutra has also been considered a symbol of protection and opulence for women.