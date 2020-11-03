Karwa Chauth 2020: Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival, celebrated across North India with huge fervour. Festivities in India are an excuse for people to gather and celebrate. Though, this year it will be a different scenario due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It is a festival of dedication, love, and unwavering trust between a husband and a wife is popularly celebrated in North India. Women observe fast for their husband’s longevity, well-being, success, and happiness. Also Read - It Happens Only in India! 3 UP Sisters, Married to The Same Man Observe Karwa Chauth For The Husband They Share

For the unversed, women on the day of the occasion go through the entire without consuming anything, not even a single drop of water (also known as nirjala vrat). North Indian states including Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh celebrate it with much enthusiasm.

When is Karwa Chauth 2020?

This year, Karwa Chauth is falling on November 4, 2020 (Wednesday), the festival is also known as Karak Chaturthi. Also, on Karwa Chauth women dress up and they do 16 sola singar. Karwa Chauth Puja muhurat begins at 06:03 pm to 07:12 pm. (Duration: 01 hour 09 mins)

Karwa Chauth Upavasa time is from 05:28 am to 09:19 pm. (Duration: 15 hours 51 mins)

Here, check out city-wise moonrise timings.

Delhi – 06:35 am to 08:12 pm

Pune– 06:36 am to 08:49 pm

Noida– 06:35 am to 08:12 pm

Kolkata– 05:43 am to 07:40 pm

Jaipur– 06:39 am to 08:22 pm

Mumbai– 06:40 am to 08:52 pm

Chennai– 06:04 am to 08:33 pm

Chandigarh-06:40 am to 08:09 pm

Gurgaon– 06:36 am to 08:13 pm

Bengaluru– 06:14 am to 08:44 pm

Hyderabad– 06:16 am to 08:32 pm

Ahmedabad– 06:46 am to 08:44 pm

Pooja Samagiri: Make sure you have the following items from the list below to perform Pooja. will need the following list of items for performing Pooja: A lamp, cotton wick, an oil lamp, hoop, flowers, sweets, Roli, Incense sticks, an earthen pot, Roll, dhoop, sindoor, Chandan, Haldi, honey, sugar, milk, water, curd, ghee, and Kapur.