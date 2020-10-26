Karwa Chauth, a festival of dedication, love, and unwavering trust between a husband and a wife is popularly celebrated in North India. Although, over the years, there have been many instances when people have called the idea regressive. The ritual to keep women on fast for the well-being of their husbands has adopted the form of a festival across India. Also Read - Shubho Shasthi 2020: Understanding the Significance of Maha Shashti, Date and Vidhi

Karwa Chauth Vrat also has special significance in Hinduism. This fast is kept with the wishes of the husband’s long life. Also Read - Anticipating Backlash, BJP Turns Off 'Dislike' Button on YouTube Channel Amid PM Modi's Address to The Nation

As per Drikpanchang, Karwa Chauth’s fasting is done during Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Kartik and according to the Amanta calendar followed in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Southern India it is Ashwin month which is current during Karwa Chauth. However, it is just the name of the month which differs and, in all states, Karwa Chauth is observed on the same day. Also Read - Navratri Day 1, October 17: Worship Goddess Shailputri; Know Puja Vidhi, Bhog, Mantra

When is Karwa Chauth?

Karwa Chauth day is also known as Karak Chaturthi (करक चतुर्थी). Karwa or Karak refers to the earthen pot through which water offering, known as Argha (अर्घ), is made to the moon. Karwa is very significant during Puja and it is also given as Dan to the Brahmin or any eligible woman. Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on November 4.

Karwa Chauth Shubh Muhurat

This year, the auspicious time of worship on Karva Chauth fast will be from 5:29 pm to 6:48 pm. On this day, the moonrise will be at 8:16 pm. According to Panchang, Chaturthi Tithi will begin on November 4 at 03:24. The Chaturthi date will be until November 5 at 5:14 pm.

Karwa Chauth Fasting Time

Observe your fast from 05.43 am to 07.40pm.

What is Sargi?

It is the pre-dawn meal that comes from the mother-in-law before the daughter-in-law starts her fasting. It contains cooked food, dry fruits, sweets, Diya, matri, dahi, etc.

Compare to South Indian states, Karwa Chauth is more popular in North Indian states. After four days of Karwa Chauth, Ahoi Ashtami Vrat is observed for the wellbeing of sons, as per Drikpanchang.