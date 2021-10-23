One of the most popular festivals in India, Karwa Chauth, is celebrated with much fanfare and enthusiasm across North India. Mostly observed by the Hindu married women, this year, the festival will be celebrated on October 24. On this day, married women from different parts of the country observe nirjala vrat that requires women to observe fast throughout the day and they are not allowed to eat or drink anything including water. This fast is observed for the whole day for their partner’s long and healthy life. Karwa Chauth is touted as one of the most difficult fasts to keep.Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2021: Gifts For Your Wife as Per Her Zodiac Sign | Astrological Tips to Deepen Your Love

Women are dolled up in 16 sola singar. However, there are times where the colour of the henna is faded and this leads to dampening of a woman's mood. Fret not, we have you covered. Here are the six tips to darken your mehndi.