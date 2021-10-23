One of the most popular festivals in India, Karwa Chauth, is celebrated with much fanfare and enthusiasm across North India. Mostly observed by the Hindu married women, this year, the festival will be celebrated on October 24. On this day, married women from different parts of the country observe nirjala vrat that requires women to observe fast throughout the day and they are not allowed to eat or drink anything including water. This fast is observed for the whole day for their partner’s long and healthy life. Karwa Chauth is touted as one of the most difficult fasts to keep.Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2021: Gifts For Your Wife as Per Her Zodiac Sign | Astrological Tips to Deepen Your Love
Women are dolled up in 16 sola singar. However, there are times where the colour of the henna is faded and this leads to dampening of a woman’s mood. Fret not, we have you covered. Here are the six tips to darken your mehndi. Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2021: Try These Easy and Quick Food Recipes This Festive Season
Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2021: What if You Are Sick? Husband Can Fast And do The Puja if The Wife is Unwell | Expert Speaks!
- Wash your hands properly before applying mehndi. In this way, you are getting rid of dust particles and your hands are clean. The chances of the darker colour of the mehndi also increase.
- Try to wash your hands after five to six hours of applying mehndi. A lot of women wash without two to three hours. Due to this, the mehndi does not darken.
- Right after henna dries, apply a mixture of lemon, sugar and water. To make this, mix 1 teaspoon sugar, 1 teaspoon lemon juice and 1 teaspoon lemon juice and 1 teaspoon water. Apply it with a help of cotton.
- You can also give a compress of cloves after applying henna. To make this, put three to four cloves on the bread making pan – from the smoke emerging out of the pan – place your hands there. This will darken the mehndi.
- When the henna dries, do not wash it with water immediately. Rub your hands and remove your mehndi. Try to avoid soap for the next 12 hours.
- After the henna dries and is removed, apply mustard oil on henna applied hands. to make it more impactful, mix a tiny part of lime in the oil and apply it again.