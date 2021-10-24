Delhi/NCR: Moon plays a very important part in Karwa Chauth fast. Women can break their fast only after looking at the moon. Different states will start spotting the moon now. However, it is raining heavily in Delhi and NCR. Due to this, sighting the moon can be difficult.Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2021 Outfit Ideas: Go Minimal in Indian Wear With These Styling Tips

This is not the first time, last year also, there was a delay in spotting the moon. The speciality of this moon is that it will be out in Rohini Nakshatra. This makes Karwa Chauth more holy and pious. Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2021: When Will Moonrise in Delhi, Mumbai, Noida And Others | City-wise timing here

Astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji also shares his valuable input. He said that women can stand in front of their puja room in the East-West direction and break their fast. It is in the East-West direction where the moon rises. The moon rises in the East and sets in the West. Also Read - Dabur's New Karwa Chauth Ad Featuring Same-sex Couple Receives Mixed Reactions from Netizens

When asked about the side effects or any bad omen as it is raining and women are not able to sight the moon, Pandit Jagannath Guruji says that rains bring only good news and positivity. According to him, rain is a symbol of happiness and it will not harm anyone.

Here’s how you can break your fast if the moon is not sighted:

On the eve of Karwa Chauth, if you are not able to see the moon, women can break their fast after the sunrise, the next day.

If the moon is not visible, women can worship the moon placed on the head of Lord Shiva, apologise and break their fast.

If the moon is not visible on the eve of Karwa Chauth, women can invoke the moon and worship, as per the law. After this, women can break their fast and pray to Maa Lakshmi.

If the moon is not visible, you can worship in the direction where the moon will rise, meditate on Maa Lakshmi and break their fast.

For women who are sick, pregnant or elderly, can break their fast without the moon sighting.

Earlier, these were the timings where the moon was supposed to be seen but due to rains, the timings have shifted.

Delhi: 8.11 PM

Bihar

Patna: 07:42 hrs

Gaya : 7:44 hrs

Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: 9:15 PM

Varanasi: 7:51 PM

Kanpur: 8:00 am

Rajasthan

Jaipur: 8:17 hrs.

Madhya Pradesh/Chhattisgarh

Bhopal: 8:19 hrs

Indore: 8:26 hrs

Ranchi: 7.46 hrs

Chandigarh: 08:04 pm

Jalandhar: 08:07

Ludhiana: 08:07

Haryana: 08 to 10 minutes

Kolkata: 07 to 36 minutes

Dehradun: 8 o’clock