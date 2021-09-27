Karwa Chauth, a Hindu festival is celebrated across North India with much fervour. It is a festival of dedication, love, and unwavering trust between a husband and a wife. Although, over the years, there have been many instances when people have called the idea regressive. The ritual to keep women on fast for the well-being of their husbands has adopted the form of a festival across India.Also Read - Govt Stresses on Vaccination, COVID-Appropriate Behaviour, Responsible Travel as Festive Season Nears

Festivities in India are an excuse for people to gather and celebrate. Though, this year it will be a different scenario due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Women observe fast for their husband's longevity, well-being, success, and happiness.

For the unversed, on this occasion, married women observe the fast without consuming anything, not even a single drop of water (also known as nirjala vrat). North Indian states including Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh celebrate it with much enthusiasm.

When is Karwa Chauth 2021?

This year, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 24, 2021 (Sunday), the festival is also known as Karak Chaturthi. Also, on Karwa Chauth women dress up and they do 16 sola singar.

Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, Karwa Chauth Puja muhurat begins at 05:43 PM to 06:59 PM, duration – 01 Hour 17 Mins.

Karwa Chauth Upavasa Time: Drik Panchang says that fast timings will start from 06:27 AM to 08:07 PM, duration of 13 Hours 40 Mins

Moonrise on Karwa Chauth Day

Women observing Karwa Chauth vrat break their fast by viewing the moon. The fast is considered incomplete without the sighting of the moon. According to panchang, the moon will rise at 08:07 pm.

Pooja Samagiri: Make sure you have the following items from the list below to perform Pooja. will need the following list of items for performing Pooja: A lamp, cotton wick, an oil lamp, hoop, flowers, sweets, Roli, Incense sticks, an earthen pot, Roll, dhoop, sindoor, Chandan, Haldi, honey, sugar, milk, water, curd, ghee, and Kapur.

What is Sargi?

It is the pre-dawn meal that comes from the mother-in-law before the daughter-in-law starts her fasting. It contains cooked food, dry fruits, sweets, Diya, matri, dahi, etc.

Compare to South Indian states, Karwa Chauth is more popular in North Indian states. After four days of Karwa Chauth, Ahoi Ashtami Vrat is observed for the wellbeing of sons, as per Drikpanchang.