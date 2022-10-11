Karwa Chauth 2022: Karwa Chauth is just around the corner. Newbie worries are common when observing the Karwa Chauth fast. In fact, women who have previously observed a fast, as well as first-timers, occasionally experience anxiety regarding the 24-hour fasting ritual! However, Sargi plays an important part in this fast. Traditionally, the mother-in-law prepares the plate for Sargi. During the early morning hours of Karwa Chauth, married women eat the Sargi. It is a pre-dawn meal. By putting healthy foods in your Sargi Thali, you have the option of giving your day a nourishing start. You only eat once throughout the entire day. Therefore, it’s vital to eat sensibly to avoid headaches and dizzy spells. Let us allay your concerns regarding the foods you should put in your “Sargi” that will keep you energetic throughout the day. Dietitian and Nutritionist, Mehaar Bakshhi gave few tips to add healthy foods to your sargi thali.Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2022: Check City-wise Moon rise Timings

Karwa Chauth 2022: 5 Foods to Include in Your Sargi For Healthy Fasting

Coconut Water: Coconut water acts as an ideal detox beverage for Karwachauth. Starting your day with detox water on an empty stomach will aid your digestion. Furthermore, it will allow you to move through the rest of the day without feeling weak. On this “nirjala” fast, it won’t just keep you hydrated; it’ll also keep the balance of your electrolytes in check. Soaked Nuts And Dry Fruits: To maintain a higher level of energy throughout the day, consume some soaked nuts, such as almonds, walnuts, and raisins. Include soaking pumpkin, watermelon, flax, and sunflower seeds to increase the nutritional value. By reducing the amount of antinutrient phytates in the seeds’ skin, soaking them overnight will aid in adequate nutrient absorption. Stuffed Roti: The Sargi must have fibre, which should prevent bloating and acidity throughout the day. If you prefer stuffed rotis with curd or seasonally available vegetables, you can skip the paratha. Homemade paneer is a fantastic source of protein. Stuffed roti with paneer is a healthy choice to keep you full for longer. Fruits or Fruit Juice: Without any doubt, Sargi must include lots of fruits. Alternatively, as per your choice, you can either go for fruit juice. Fruits are a superb rich source of dietary fibre, vitamins, and minerals. Fibres will give you energy and prevent you from feeling hungry. Bananas, papaya, watermelon, pomegranate, and guava are the best options. Additionally, these fruits will keep you hydrated all day. Homemade Sweets And Other delicacies: Instead of eating heavy, market-purchased sweets, try eating homemade sweets like kheer, phirni, or other sweets made of milk. Sweets contain large amounts of glucose and sucrose, two nutrients that provide your body with lots of energy for a long day. Additionally, mathris is a worthwhile addition to the Sargi. You’ll feel full after eating these. Yet, they won’t be so heavy as to cause indigestion.

Takeaway

Despite the fact that Sargi is a time for feasting, attention must be given to eating right and healthy during Sargi. On Karwa Chauth, we are only allowed to eat and drink for one hour in the early morning, yet far too frequently, we end up too hungry or too thirsty because we choose the wrong food and beverage choices. Follow the above recommendations to enjoy Karwa chauth the whole day with the same excitement and energy.