Karwa Chauth 2022: Karwa Chauth holds a very special place among all Hindu festivals celebrated in India. This year, the auspicious occassion will falls on October 13, 2022, on the fourth day of Purnima in the month of Kartik. On this day, married women observe full day fast or a strict Nirjala fast for their husbands and pray for their long life, security and good health.Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2022: Check City-wise Moon rise Timings
While women observe fast for their spouse, Husbands in return can make their wives happy by giving them gifts on this special day. Gifts are a token of love and appreciation and also helps in strengthening bond between the couple. This Karwa Chauth, you can surprise your wives with beautiful and unique gifts to make them happy and also feel loved. Here are some special gift ideas for husbands to surprise their belove wife on this auspicious occasion of Karwa Chauth. Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2022: 5 Foods to Include in Sargi to Keep You Energetic Throughout the Day
Karwa Chauth 2022: 5 Best Gift Ideas for Wife
- Suits or Saree: As, Karwa Chauth is a traditional festival, gifting your wife something ethnic, such as a suit or saree can be quite fascinating. You can absolutely surprise your wife by gifting her a saree or suit set on Karwa Chauth. A dress gifted by the husband can be quite special for wife on this auspicious occasion.
- Jewellery: Women are passionate about jewellery and yes! it makes them loved, important and beautiful. However, women are also most impressed by the intention behind any gift. As her husband, gifting your wife jewellery will make her feel so much love and this will definitely strengthen the bond between the two.
- Hang Bags: Bags are something which any women can’t definitely get rid of. They are the most useful and beneficial product purchase. If your wife is fond of accessorizing, a handbag can be an ideal option for her for Karwa Chauth. Make your best choice and buy a handbag that is best according to her personality and style statement.
- Watches: Watches are usually any persons go-to gift. It is a great way of expressing love and respect for that person. Most women are fond of watches and definitely love accessorizing it with their attires. This Karwa Chauth, express your love for wife by gifting her a beautiful watch that matches her fashion statement.
- Handwritten letters: In the era of WhatsApp messages and texting, handwritten letters are something that holds a very special value. Gifts are nice but love letters will always last long-lasting impression. Express your feelings in the words and sent that to your beloved wife on this auspicious occasion of Karwa Chauth.