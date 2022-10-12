Karwa Chauth 2022: Karwa Chauth will take place this year on October 13, Thursday. It is the most auspicious occasion for married Hindu women. They observe nirjala vrat (fasting without water) for their husband’s long life. This year, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated in Ashwin month on the Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha. It is very special for married couples. On this day, women who keep fast eat Sargi before sunrise and stay without food and water for the whole day and pray for the long life of their husbands. The fast is broken after seeing the moon.Also Read - Happy Karwa Chauth 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, SMS And WhatsApp Status to Share With Your Partner
On Karwa Chauth, women worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for their husband's long and healthy life. After seeing the moon, husbands break their wives' fast by feeding them water and food. As Karwa Chauth is tomorrow, the excitement of dressing up in a traditional, vogue outfit is also increasing. Are you thinking about what colour will make you look best on Karwa Chauth? We've got you covered. As suggested by Gurudev Shrie Kashyap from All India Institute of Occult Science, one should pick specific colours as per the zodiac sign.
List of colour suggestions to wear on Karwa Chauth 2022 based on your zodiac sign.
- Aries: Women in this zodiac sign can worship by wearing red and golden coloured saree, lehenga or suits.
- Taurus: Women in this zodiac sign can worship by wearing a pink coloured saree or clothes.
- Gemini: For women in this zodiac sign, they should wear green colour as it is the pious and holy colour for them.
- Cancer: Women in this zodiac sign can wear Kesari yellow-coloured sarees and colourful bangles. Along with this, offering white barfi to God will also be advantageous.
- Leo: On the eve of Karwa Chauth, women in this zodiac sign can wear purple, violet, and lavender shades clothes.
- Virgo: Women in this zodiac can wear lime yellow saree.
- Libra: On the eve of Karwa Chauth, women in this zodiac sign can wear magenta-coloured outfits.
- Scorpio: Women in this zodiac sign can wear saffron colour – Kesari, red-orange mix-coloured lehenga, saree or suit.
- Sagittarius: On the holy occasion of Karwa Chauth, women can wear yellow clothes.
- Capricorn: Turquoise blue is the right colour and women in this zodiac sign can wear it.
- Aquarius: Women in this zodiac sign can wear violet and lavender colours coloured clothes.