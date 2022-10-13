Karwa Chauth 2022 Moonrise Time: Traditional attires are out, Mehndi designs are out on hands as women in India are all set to celebrate one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals, Karwa Chauth. It is a day when married women observe a fast wherein they do not eat or drink water right before sunrise till they sight the moon. Women observe this fast for the sake of the longevity of life for their husbands. Hence, this is one of those days when people can be seen on their balconies, roofs every now and then post sunset waiting eagerly to catch even the slightest glimpse of moon.Also Read - Happy Karwa Chauth 2022 Messages, Greeting Cards, GIFs, WhatsApp SMS, Facebook Status

Rituals of keeping a fast on Karwa Chauth differs from across households, across cities.

KARWA CHAUTH 2022: MOON RISE TIMING

Depending on different cities and weather the moon rise time often differs across cities in India. Here is a list of moon rise timings in few cities in South India

(Source: Drik Panchang.com)

Name Of The City Moon Rise Time Bengaluru 8:39 PM Chennai 8:29 PM Hyderabad 8:28 PM Kochi 8:51 PM Thiruvananthapuram 8:51 PM Vishakhaptanam 8:08 PM Vellore 8:34 PM Puducherry 8:33 PM Vijayawada 8:21 PM Nellore 8:27 PM Mysuru 8:45 PM Mangaluru 8:51 PM Coimbatore 8:46 PM

KARWA CHAUTH 2022 TITHI

According to drikpanchang website, the Chaturthi tithi begins at 1:59 AM on October 13 and will end by 3:08 AM on October 14.

According to drik panchang, Karwa Chauth day is also known as Karak Chaturthi (करक चतुर्थी). Karwa or Karak refers to the earthen pot through which water offering, known as Argha (अर्घ), is made to the moon. Karwa is very significant during Puja Karwa Chauth fasting is done during Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Kartik and according to Amanta calendar followed in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Southern India it is Ashwin month which is current during Karwa Chauth. However, it is just the name of the month which differs and in all states Karwa Chauth is observed on the same day.

Happy Karwa Chauth!