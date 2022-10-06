Karwa Chauth 2022: Karwa Chauth is one of the most important festivals celebrated by married women in the Hindu and Punjabi communities. The festival is dedicated to seeking long life for a husband and making married life happier and more exciting. This year, the popular Hindu festival is being celebrated in October. However, much like many other festivals this time, there’s confusion regarding the celebration date and time of Karwa Chauth as well.Also Read - Ratna Pathak Shah Says It's 'Appalling' That Modern Women Are Doing Karwa Chauth: 'India Is Becoming Like ‘Saudi Arabia’

KARWA CHAUTH 2022 RIGHT DATE TO OBSERVE FAST

Karwa Chauth is celebrated by looking at the moon and performing fasting rituals. In most Indian households, married women fast for their husbands and seek blessings from the Karwa Chauth Maata to provide a longer life to them. In India, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 13, Thursday. The festival will begin at 1:59 am on Thursday, Oct 13 and will end at 3:08 am on Friday, October 14.

KARWA CHAUTH 2022 VRAT TIMINGS, MOON SIGHTING TIME

The confusion regarding its date is because of the timings as per the Hindu Panchang. The festival shall be majorly celebrated on the evening of October 13, Thursday and that's when the rituals will be performed. The shubh Muhurat to conduct the Karwa Chauth Puja with fellow women is from 06:01 pm to 07:15 pm. The moon sighting can be done at 08:19 pm in most parts of the country. The timings vary according to the weather conditions in your area.

