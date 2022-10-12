Karwa Chauth 2022 Fasting Rules: One of the most significant celebrations for married women in India is Karwa Chauth. Karwa refers to earthen pots (used for making offerings to the moon known as Argha), and Chauth refers to the fourth day. Women conduct a day-long fast, which includes refraining from drinking water, and offer prayers for their husbands’ long lives and successful marriages on this day. Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 13 this year. The northern regions of India, including Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan, are where it is most widely observed. Here are some dos and don’ts to assist you in avoiding errors and appropriately celebrating this occasion.Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2022: Foods To Include In Your Sargi Thali For Healthy Fasting | Watch Video

KARWA CHAUTH 2022 DO’s AND DON’TS

Married ladies should dress appropriately, apply henna, and perform solah shringar before taking part in the Katha and Karwa Chauth Puja ceremonies. Red is considered an auspicious colour during Karwa Chauth. Ladies can also wear yellow, green, pink, and orange on this special occasion. It’s customary for a mother-in-law to offer her daughter-in-law sargi. Have the right food before sunrise because they’ll be fasting all day, which will keep them fuller for longer and give them more energy. Married ladies ought to attend the Karwa Chauth puja and the Katha in the evening before breaking their fast. This ritual must be performed in order for the nirjala vrat to be declared complete. Hindu customs require women to refrain from using scissors, needles, or blades during Karwa Chauth. Before beginning a fast, pregnant women should get medical counsel from a doctor and abide by that advice.

Ladies break their fast only after they see gaze at the moon and then at their husbands' faces through a sieve. Following the conclusion of all rites, husbands feed their wives.