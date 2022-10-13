Karwa Chauth 2022 moonrise time: Karwa Chauth celebration has kicked started all across India on October 13. The Hindu festival is celebrated mostly by married women, who fast from sunrise till sunset, without consuming even a drop of water and pray for the long lives of their husband. The festival is celebrated with great pomp and show in the states of Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2022 LIVE UPDATES From Bollywood: Fabulous Wives Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey And Neelam Kothari in Ethnic Attire - See Pics

After observing a full-day fast, women get together for Karwa Chauth puja and then break the fast after sighting the moon. As per the rituals, Karwa Chauth falls 4 days post the full moon day and all the auspicious timings are decided according to the timing of the moon rise. Reports suggest that the average time of moonrise is 8:09 pm.

KARWA CHAUTH 2022 MOONRISE TIME IN PUNJAB, CHANDIGARH, LUDHIANA, MOHALI

Ludhiana: 08:10 pm

Mohali (Punjab): 8.07 pm

Delhi: 8:09 pm

Chandigarh: 8:06 pm

Amritsar: 08:10 pm

Mumbai: 8:48 pm

Kolkata: 07:37 pm

Noida: 08:08 pm

Lucknow: 07:59 pm

Patna: 07:44 pm

Karwa Chauth 2022: Puja Timing

Karwa Chauth puja muhurat is from 05:54 pm to 07:08 pm

Karwa Chauth vrat time will last from 06:20 am to 08:09 pm

The Chaturthi tithi is from 01:59 am on October 13 till 03:08 am on October 14

As per the Drik Panchang website, the moon will rise at 08:09 pm on the day of Karwa Chauth. However, one must keep in mind that the moon's visibility is also dependent on the weather condition at that time, in the particular city.