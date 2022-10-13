Karwa Chauth 2022: The much-awaited Karwa Chauth is finally here! This annual festival is celebrated by married women and is also referred to as Karak Chaturthi. On this auspicious occasion, Hindu married women fast throughout the day and pray to Karwa Mata, Goddess Parvati, Lord Shiva, and Lord Ganesha for the good health and long life of their husbands. They break their fast after sighting the moon and then gazing at their husbands through a sieve with a dia.Also Read - Neetu Kapoor Drops Heartfelt Wish For Alia Bhatt And Riddhima Kapoor on Karwa Chauth: '...My Beauties'

This is one of the most widely celebrated and in fact, awaited festival in the Northern parts of India, however, it is also celebrated with pomp and grandeur in other states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and others.

KARWA CHAUTH 2022 MOONRISE TIME IN BIHAR, UP & JHARKHAND

Patna (Bihar) – 07:44 pm

Gaya (Bihar) – 07:46 pm

Begusarai (Bihar) – 07.40 pm

Bhagalpur (Bihar) – 07:37 pm

Jamui (Bihar) – 07.01 pm

Bokaro (Jharkhand) – 07:44 pm

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) – 07:42 pm

Ranchi (Jharkhand) – 07:48 pm

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) – 07:45 pm

Dhanbad (Jharkhand) – 07:42 pm

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) – 08:09 pm

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) – 07.54 pm

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) – 08:06 pm

Muzaffarnagar (UP) – 08:06 pm

Agra (UP) – 08:10 pm

Prayagraj (UP) – 07:58 pm

Karwa Chauth 2022 Timings:

According to Drik Panchang, Karwa Chauth 2022 will begin on Thursday. The tithi will begin sharply at 1:59 am. Karwa Chauth will end on Friday. The tithi will end at 3:08 am. The Karva Chauth upvasa time will begin at 6:20 am and end at 8:09 pm. The puja muhurat will begin at 5:54 pm and end at 7:08 pm.