Karwa Chauth 2022 rules for newly-married women: Karwa Chauth is considered an auspicious festival for all Hindu married women. However, what if we tell you that fasting on the festival this year will only bring bad luck to your marriage if you are a newly-married woman? As per various reports floating in the media, if you have recently been married or planning to observe your first Karwa Chauth fast, then it’s certainly not the right time.Also Read - Karwa Chauth Mehendi Designs 2022: 10 Beautiful Henna Ideas That You Should Try This Year

A report in Dainik Jagran suggested that it’s because of Venus’ Combustion, more colloquially known as ‘Shukra Asta’, that you are advised against fasting this year on Karwa Chauth if you have never observed the fast before. According to the report, the impact of Shukra Asta will remain until November 20. As told by Acharya SS Nagpal, Venus is the planet of love, marriage, happiness and passion and it is being obscured of the unassisted viewing by the Sun’s light. Therefore, only those women who are to observe their first fast after marriage are simply advised to perform the rituals but without fasting this year. Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2022: Puja Vidhi, Time, Moonrise And Vrat Rules for Pregnant Women

WHY YOU SHOULD DELAY THE SHUBH KARYA:

Not just fasting, those who believe in the position of the stars and planets in your lives, should also delay performing any good work until November 20. Functions like Marriages, Mundan, and Grah Pravesh which require astrological assistance in most Hindu households, will not take place during these days. Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2022 Date Confusion: October 13 or 14 - When to Celebrate And Fast For Karva Chauth? Check Moon Sighting Timings

KARWA CHAUTH 2022 RIGHT DATE TO OBSERVE FAST

Karwa Chauth is celebrated by looking at the moon and performing fasting rituals. In most Indian households, married women fast for their husbands and seek blessings from the Karwa Chauth Maata to provide a longer life to them. In India, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 13, Thursday. The festival will begin at 1:59 am on Thursday, Oct 13 and will end at 3:08 am on Friday, October 14.

Watch this space for more details on Karwa Chauth 2022!