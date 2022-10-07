Karwa Chauth 2022: Karwa Chauth is one of the most awaited and precious festivals for married women in Hindi and Punjabi communities. Married women fast for whole day for the well-being, prosperity and long life of their Husbands. On this day women keep ‘Nirjala’ (without water) fast from sunrise to the moonrise and ask for the success, well-being and happiness of their life partners. The day starts from early wake up in the morning and women eat sargi before the Sunrise, as after the sunrise women are not allowed to drink even a single drop of water.Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2022 Date Confusion: October 13 or 14 - When to Celebrate And Fast For Karva Chauth? Check Moon Sighting Timings

Karwa Chauth Date, Day, Time and Moonrise:

Date: – 13 October 2022

Day: – Thursday

Time: – Karwa Chauth is celebrated on Kartik Mass of krishna paksh of chaturthi tithi (Starting from 1:59 am of 13 Oct 2022 and Ending on 3:08 am of 14 Oct)

Puja Timing: – 6:01 Pm to 7:15 pm

Moonrise Timing in Delhi: – 08:10 pm

Karwa Chauth 2022: Puja Vidhi

Wake up early in the morning, take a head bath, women are suggested to wear new clothes and get ready like a new bride with all 16 shringar, after that women should take a sankalp for the vrat on this auspicious day.

Women are advised to worship Goddess Parvati as Goddess Parvati is strongly believed to be the Akhand Saubhagyavati, that is why women are suggested to worship Goddess Parvati.

Women who are fasting on this day offer sweets, flowers, fruits, sindoor to the Goddess and light up the ghee diye and dhoop.

After that they read the Karwa Chauth vrat katha. The first puja of karwa chauth is performed in the evening, and second puja is done at the time of moonrise, women see their husbands through the sieve and pray for their long life and then husbands break their fast by feeding their wife with water.

Most importantly the karwa chauth fast is considered to be incomplete without listening to the karwa vrat katha on this auspicious day.

Fasting Rules for Pregnant women

In case pregnant women are keeping the fast then they can have fruits and water during the fasting.

They should not wear heavy clothes, they can wear loose and light clothes as per their comfort and have 16 shringar.

There is no compulsory rule that pregnant women should keep fast, simply they can pray and listen to the vrat katha and can perform all the karwa chauth vidhi on this auspicious day.

What Should Married Women do on Karwa Chauth?

Women are suggested to take an early bath in the Brahma Muhurat.

Women should do 16 shringar on this day and should not borrow vermilion from anyone.

Before the sunrise they are advised to eat sargi, which basically consists of milk, vermicelli, fruits, dry fruits, and meethi mathri.

It is suggested that women should not sleep during the day.

There is no hard and fast rule that women should not drink water on this auspicious day while fasting, you can have water and fruits with the clear intentions.

(With inputs from Astrologer, Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, Chairman/Founder of All India Institute of Occult Science)