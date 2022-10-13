Karwa Chauth 2022 Vrat Katha Time: India is celebrating Karwa Chauth today. Married women from many Hindu and Punjabi households are fasting today for the long life of their husbands. It’s important to know and follow the right way to celebrate this festival by performing rituals properly. Women observe a fast for their husbands on Karwa Chauth and follow it up with a puja during the evening hours after which the wait for the chaand to come out begins. It’s only when the moon has been sighted that the married women fasting throughout the day, can eat and drink something.Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2022: Check (Chaand Nikalne Ka Samay) Moonrise Timings in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Other Cities of Maharashtra

This is done to seek the long life of the husband and a blissful married life. Here's all you need to know about Puja time, Katha time, Vrat Katha and Puja Vidhi for Karwa Chauth.

Katha Karwa Chauth Vrat 2022

A moneylender had seven boys and one girl. Along with Sethani, his wife, her daughter-in-law and daughter were also fasting for Karwa Chauth. When the Sahukar’s sons started having their dinner that night, they asked their sisters who were fasting to share food. However, the sister humbly refused the food, telling her brothers that she was fasting for the long life of her husband that day. She revealed to her brothers that she can only eat food after offering Arghya to the moon. Her youngest brother didn’t understand the importance of the festival and the fast and planned to make her sister have her food on time.

He lighted a lamp on a distant tree and put it in a sieve. It appeared as if there was a moon of Chaturthi. Believing her brother, the sister also told her sister-in-law that the moon has come out, and she broke her fast. However, her sisters-in-law did not listen to her and did not break the fast. The sister did not understand the cleverness of her brothers and after seeing her, offered her Arghya and ate a morsel of food.

She sneezed as soon as she put the first bite of food in her mouth. When she put the second bite, the hair came out of it and the moment she put the third bite in her mouth, she received the news of the death of her husband. She broke down. She couldn’t believe why it was all happening to her when she performed all the rituals carefully. It was then that his sister-in-law told the truth. She told her that the deities were angry with him for breaking the fast in an improper manner. The woman then decided that she will not perform the last rites of her husband and will bring them back to life with her chastity. In mourning, she sat for a year with her husband’s body and gathered the grass that grew on it. She observed the fast for the whole year’s Chaturthi and the next year when Kartik Krishna Chaturthi came again, she performed Karwa Chauth fast with full rituals. It is believed that as a result of this tough fasting, her husband was revived with the blessings of Mother Karwa Chauth and Lord Ganesha.

May the Karwa Chauth Maata bless all married women with a happier relationship!

Karwa Chauth Puja Mahurat and Vrat Katha timings

The women who are fasting for Karwa Chauth today should perform the Puja before 7:30 pm. The absolute time to hear the vrat katha and perform the Karwa puja is from 6:17 pm to 7:31 pm.

Happy Karwa Chauth to you all!