Happy Karwa Chauth 2022 Wishes And Quotes: Married Hindu women will celebrate Karwa Chauth, and preparations are already underway on October 13, 2022. Wives pray for their husband’s long life and wealth on this particular day. On this day, women follow a strict Nirjala fast from sunrise to moonrise in order to ensure the prosperity, happiness, and well-being of their life partners. Women break their Karwa Chauth fast only when they’ve seen the moon and offered bhog. Karwa Chauth is one of the occasions to strengthen the bond between a husband and wife. The festival is celebrated in several parts of North India especially Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. During the Karwa Chauth fast, women or anyone who keeps the fast is NOT supposed to eat any food or drink anything until the puja is over.Also Read - Happy Karwa Chauth 2022: Wishes Images, Messages, Greeting Cards, GIFs, WhatsApp SMS, Facebook Status
Check out the below wishes, messages, and greetings to share with your beloved partner on Facebook, WhatsApp, and other social media platforms if you and they are celebrating Karwa Chauth. Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2022 Astrology Tips: Know What Colour to Wear as Per Your Zodiac Sign
Happy Karwa Chauth 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, SMS, WhatsApp Status
Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2022: Do Not Forget To Include These Items In Your Karwa Chauth Puja Thali | Watch Video
- I consider myself extremely lucky to have a woman like you who has been my greatest source of support throughout life’s difficulties. I wish you a happy Karwa Chauth, my love.
- My life has become more lovely and meaningful because of your company. I appreciate how sweet you are, my love. I wish you a happy Karwa Chauth, wife!
- You are the most important person in my life, thus on this wonderful day of Karwa Chauth, I pray for the best of your health, happiness, and success in life.
- Marriage is a lovely adventure that can be appreciated by two hearts but only one soul. As you have just begun your journey, I wish you a very Happy First Karva Chauth.
- May your life be filled with brightness, exactly like the stunning Karva Chauth Moon.
- Although we only commemorate this day once a year, I am grateful for you in my life every day and minute. My love, happy Karwa Chauth.
- May the goddess Parvati and the god Shiva bless you with love, peace, joy, health, and fortune. Cheers to Karwa Chauth!
- May the goddess Parvati and the god Shiva bless you with love, peace, joy, health, and fortune. Cheers to Karwa Chauth!
- May this Karwa Chauth deepen your tie with your life partner and bring you two even closer. Cheers to Karwa Chauth!
- This event honours enduring dedication and affection. So let me wish you and your husband excellent health, abundant money, and long and happy life. Cheers to Karwa Chauth!