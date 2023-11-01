Home

Karwa Chauth 2023: Best Wishes, Messages, Greetings And Quotes to Share With Your Loves Ones

If you and your loved ones are marking Karwa Chauth, you can make it extra special by sharing wishes, messages, greetings and photos with your partner and loved ones.

Karwa Chauth is a special occasion for Hindu women, an auspicious day to celebrate love and devotion towards their husbands. On this day, married women observe a nirjala vrat from dawn till moonrise for their husbands’ long lives. They don’t drink water and eat food the entire day, worship Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati and Lord Ganesh. After praying to the moon, women break their fast by taking a small portion of food and a sip of water from their husbands’ hands. It is like a ritual to celebrate Karwa Chauth.

To make this day extra special, you can share heart-warming wishes, messages and greetings with your partner, family and friends.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2023: Wishes and Messages

On the auspicious day may your couple seek the blessing of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Hope this day strengthens the bond between you two. May this festival bring so much happiness to your married life.

On this auspicious occasion, I wish that you and your husband have a long, happy and prosperous life together.

Wishing you a happy Karwa Chauth! This day brings so much love and happiness into your life.

May the sindoor testify your prayers for your husband’s long life, and the mangal sutra remind you of the promises that bind you. Happy Karwa Chauth.

May God Bless you with a happy and prosperous life on this Karwa Chauth.

On this karwa chauth, I hope your love shines as bright as the moon and your bond is as unbreakable as the fast you hold. Happy Karwa Chauth from me and my family.

On this karwa chauth, I pray god will bless us with a happy and healthy life together.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2023: Messages

Love, laughter and good luck to both of you, may this special day bring so much happiness in your life.

I hope this auspicious day will bring happiness in our lives and strengthen our bond. Happy Karwa Chauth my dearest wife.

Let’s celebrate the auspicious occasion of Karwa Chauth with lots of happiness and joy.

As you look at the moon with love in your heart, may it bring you the same radiance and happiness. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Happy Karwa Chauth, may this auspicious day bring happiness to your life.

