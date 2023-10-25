Home

Karwa Chauth 2023: Date, Fasting Time And Moonrise Details of Nirjala Vrat

Karwa Chauth 2023: Hundreds of thousands of married women around the country celebrate the Karwa Chauth fast each year in honour of their individual life partners. They pray for their significant other's growth, happiness, and well-being.

Karwa Chauth 2023: Married women practice the challenging nirjala fast (no food and drink) in order to ensure the longevity, prosperity, and security of their husbands. It is kept from dawn to the nighttime till moon sighting. This year, the festival will fall on November 1, Wednesday. When the moon is visible, women gather to do Karwa Chauth puja, recite the Karwa Chauth narrative, and break their fast by taking a bite of food and a glass of water from their husbands. Lord Ganesha, Maa Parvati, Lord Shiva, and Lord Kartikeya are revered.

Keeping a fast on Karwa Chauth is a significant and traditional habit for married ladies in India. This fasting day begins before dawn and continues till the moon rises. Women are notorious for their stringent regimens, the majority of which include abstaining from food and liquids during the day. They usually have their mother-in-law make or send them sargi, so they wake up early to enjoy it.

Karwa Chauth 2023 Fasting Time

According to Drik Panchang, the fasting period is from 6:33 AM to 8:15 PM, while the Karwa Chauth puja period is from 5:36 PM to 6:54 PM. The Chaturthi tithi will conclude at 9:19 PM on November 1 after starting on October 31 at 9:30 PM. Karwa Chauth is a widely observed event in North India, particularly in the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi.

Karwa Chauth 2023 Moon Sighting Time

New Delhi – 5:36 PM to 6:54 PM

Pune – 6:02 PM to 7:17 PM

Chennai – 5:42 PM to 6:56 PM

Kolkata – 4:59 PM to 6:15 PM

Hyderabad – 5:45 PM to 7:00 PM

Ahmedabad – 6:02 PM to 7:18 PM

Noida – 5:36 PM to 6:53 PM

Jaipur – 5:44 PM to 7:02 PM

Mumbai – 6:05 PM to 7:21 PM

Gurgaon – 5:37 PM to 6:55 PM

Bengaluru – 5:53 PM to 7:07 PM

Chandigarh – 5:35 PM to 6:54 PM

Women gather for the Karwa Chauth puja, listen to the Karwa Chauth tale, and break their fast by consuming a bite of food and a sip of water that their husbands have provided. They perform solah shringar, dress up in beautiful attires and apply mehendi on their hands. All these symbolize luck, prosperity, and a happy married life.

