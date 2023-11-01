Home

Karwa Chauth 2023 Vrat Kath: If you are fasting today for your husband then you must know the right way to perform the puja rituals. We have got you covered here.

Karwa Chauth 2023 Vrat Katha: Married women from many Hindu and Punjabi households are fasting today for the long life of their husbands. It’s important to know and follow the right way to celebrate this festival by performing rituals properly. Women observe a fast for their husbands and follow it up with a puja during the evening hours after which the wait for the chaand to come out begins. It’s only when the moon has been sighted that the married women fasting throughout the day, can eat and drink something.

This is done to seek the long life of the husband and a blissful married life. Here’s all you need to know about Puja time, Katha time, Vrat Katha and Puja Vidhi for Karwa Chauth.

Karwa Chauth Puja Mahurat and Vrat Katha timings

Karwa Chauth falls in the Hindu month of Kartik and is observed on Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha. It is on November 1st, Sunday, this year. Drik Panchang states that the Karwa Chauth puja muhurat takes place between 5:36 and 6:54 PM There is a moonrise at 8:15 PM and vrat from 6:33 AM to 6:15 PM. On October 31 at 9:30 PM and ending on November 1 at 9:19 PM, the Chaturthi tithi will take place in the meantime.

Karwa Chauth 2023 Vrat Katha

A moneylender had seven boys and one girl. Along with Sethani, his wife, her daughter-in-law and daughter were also fasting for Karwa Chauth. When the Sahukar’s sons started having their dinner that night, they asked their sisters who were fasting to share food. However, the sister humbly refused the food, telling her brothers that she was fasting for the long life of her husband that day. She revealed to her brothers that she can only eat food after offering Arghya to the moon. Her youngest brother didn’t understand the importance of the festival and the fast and planned to make her sister have her food on time.

He lighted a lamp on a distant tree and put it in a sieve. It appeared as if there was a moon of Chaturthi. Believing her brother, the sister also told her sister-in-law that the moon had come out, and she broke her fast. However, her sisters-in-law did not listen to her and did not break the fast. The sister did not understand the cleverness of her brothers and after seeing her, offered her Arghya and ate a morsel of food.

She sneezed as soon as she put the first bite of food in her mouth. When she put the second bite, the hair came out of it and the moment she put the third bite in her mouth, she received the news of the death of her husband. She broke down. She couldn’t believe why it was all happening to her when she performed all the rituals carefully. It was then that his sister-in-law told the truth. She told her that the deities were angry with him for breaking the fast in an improper manner. The woman then decided that she will not perform the last rites of her husband and would bring them back to life with her chastity. In mourning, she sat for a year with her husband’s body and gathered the grass that grew on it. She observed the fast for the whole year’s Chaturthi and the next year when Kartik Krishna Chaturthi came again, she performed Karwa Chauth fast with full rituals. It is believed that as a result of this tough fasting, her husband was revived with the blessings of Mother Karwa Chauth and Lord Ganesha.

Happy Karwa Chauth to you all!

