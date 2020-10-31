List of Festivals in November 2020: A whole month dedicated to festivities- November is here! In India, festivals are celebrated with much galore and enthusiasm but sadly due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year the otherwise ‘loud’ celebrations will be a rather low-key affair. Karwa Chauth, Dhanteras, Diwali, Chhath Puja, Govardhan Puja, Bhaiya Dooj, and others are festivals that are falling in the month of November. Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2020: When is Karwa Chauth? Know the Date, Auspicious Time, and Sargi

The month of November is a month when there is a nip in the air and everything blooms. This year, November will play host to all the major festivals. Had it been a pre-COVID era, people would explore different fairs and religious celebrations that used to take place in the country. Here's the list of festivals falling in the month of November 2020:

Karwa Chauth: November 4, 2020 (Wednesday)

Ahol Ashtami: November 8, 2020 (Sunday)

Rama Ekadashi: November 11, 2020 (Wednesday)

Govatsa Dwadashi: November 12, 2020 (Thursday)

Dhanteras: November 13, 2020 (Friday)

Kali Chaudas: November 13, 2020 (Friday)

Narak Chaturdashi: November 14, 2020 (Saturday)

Diwali: November 14, 2020 (Saturday)

Lakshmi Puja: November 14,2020 (Saturday)

Govardhan Puja: November 15, 2020 (Sunday)

Bhaiya Dooj: November 16, 2020 (Monday)

Vrishchika Sankranti: November 16,2020 (Monday)

Chhath Puja: November 20, 2020 (Friday)

Kansa Vadh: November 24,2020 (Tuesday)

Devutthana Ekadashi: November 25, 2020 (Wednesday)

Tulasi Vivah: November 26, 2020 (Thursday)

Kartika Purnima: November 30, 2020 (Monday)

Confused about when is the right time for these festivals? Read on:

Shubh Muhurat for Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth, a festival of dedication, love, and unwavering trust between a husband and a wife is popularly celebrated in North India. As per Drikpanchang, Karwa Chauth’s fasting is done during Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Kartik and according to the Amanta calendar followed in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Southern India it is Ashwin month which is current during Karwa Chauth. However, it is just the name of the month which differs and, in all states, Karwa Chauth is observed on the same day.

This year, the auspicious time of worship on Karwa Chauth fast will be from 5:29 pm to 6:48 pm. On this day, the moonrise will be at 8:16 pm.

Dhanteras Shubh Muhurat

Dhanteras will be celebrated this time on Friday, November 13, 2020. Dhanteras Pujan Muhurta will be from 05:25 pm to 05:59 pm.

Shubh Muhurat for Lakshmi Pujan on Diwali

This year Deepawali will be celebrated on November 14. The auspicious time of Lakshmi Puja will be from 5.28 minutes to 7.24 minutes on November 14.

Govardhan Puja Muhurat

Govardhan Puja will take place on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Govardhan Puja will be held from 15:17 pm to 17:24 pm in the evening.

Bhaiya Dooj’s time

Like the Rakshabandhan festival, the Bhaiya Dooj festival is celebrated on the second date of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. This year Bhai Dooj is on Monday, November 16, 2020. During this time, the Tilak Muhurta will be held from 13:10 to 15:17 on Bhai Dooj.

Chhath Puja Muhurat

Chhath Puja is also a major festival of Hindus like Navratri, Dussehra, and Diwali. There is a different enthusiasm about Chhath Puja in Bihar. Chhath Puja is falling on November 20 this year. The sunrise time on Chhath Puja is 6.48 and the sunset time is 17:26.