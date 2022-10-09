Karwa Chauth 2022: Karwa Chauth holds a very special place among all Hindu festivals celebrated in India. This year, the auspicious occassion will falls on October 13, 2022, on the fourth day of Purnima in the month of Kartik. On this day, married women observe full day fast or a strict Nirjala fast for their husbands and pray for their long life, security and good health.Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2022: Newly-Married Women Should NOT Observe Fast This Year, Here's Why

The festival is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm all over the country. Many different rituals are also followed, however the tradition of applying henna or mehndi is the main and important part of Karwa Chauth. Married women apply henna, and it enhances their beauty and adds grace to the whole attire. Therefore, we bring some amazing and beautiful mehndi designs to try on this Karwa Chauth. Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2022: Puja Vidhi, Time, Moonrise And Vrat Rules for Pregnant Women

10 Easy and Beautiful Mehendi Designs to Try This Karwa Chauth 2022:

1. Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2022 Date Confusion: October 13 or 14 - When to Celebrate And Fast For Karva Chauth? Check Moon Sighting Timings

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Wishing all the beautiful married ladies a Very Happy Karwa Chauth 2022!