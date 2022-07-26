The holy month of Sawan or Shravan began on July 14, 2022, it is the fifth month of the Hindu calendar and is the most auspicious month of the year. This year, the country is celebrating Shravan Shivratri on July 26. On this day, devotees across India observe fast and worship Lord Shiva. The believers perform different pujas to please Lord Shiva.Also Read - Types of Kanwar Yatra and What it Means For The Shiva Devotees During Saawan

Sawan month is all about festivities. From Sawan Somwar, Hariyali Teej, Naag Panchami and Raksha Bandhan. But did you know Shravan Shivratri is different from Maha Shivratri?

Although, devotees celebrate Shivratri every month of the year and is called Masik Shivratri. The 14th day of every lunar month is known as Shivratri.

Sawan Shivratri is considered to be an auspicious festival which is celebrated across the country. The festival is observed on Krishna Paksha on Chaturdashi Tithi. On this day, unmarried girls observe a fast to get an ideal husband like Lord Shiva.

Whereas, Maha Shivratri is a celebration on the convergence of Shiva and Shakti. As per Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati got married on Maha Shivratri. Lord Shiva personifies Purusha which is mindfulness. Maa Parvati on the other hand personifies prakriti which means nature. Their union serves as creation. This festival reminds people how they should overcome darkness and ignorance in life.

Maha Shivratri means the great night of Lord Shiva. Maha Shivratri falls on the Chaturdashi Tithi. According to Drik Panchang, it is during Krishna Paksha in the month of Magha. It happens once every year in February or March. It usually takes place during the end of winter and the beginning of spring and summer. The convergence takes place at night as Shiva and shakti are personifications of love, power and oneness