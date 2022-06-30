The Jagannath Rath Yatra is all set to begin on July 1, 2022, in Puri, Odisha. The yatra is also known as the chariot celebration of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Balabhadra. It is one of the most prominent and most significant festivals in Puri city. This year, around 1 million people are expected to gather for the festival in the temple town from across the country, and some foreign nations.Also Read - Ratha Jatra 2022: India Railways to Run 205 Special Trains From July 1| Check Schedule, Time Here

The festival of Lord Jagannath this time will see the participation of devotees after two years. In 2020 and 2021, only servitors took part in rituals due to the pandemic. Also Read - Deva Snana Purnima Today: Odisha Police Form 5-Layer Security in Puri For Lord Jagannath's Bathing Rituals

The annual festival is celebrated with much pomp. After placing Lord Jagannath, Goddess Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra in their respective chariot, the chariots are drawn forward by many devotees. This festival is held every year on the second day of the Shukla Paksha in the months of June or July. Visiting the temple around this time is seen to be particularly auspicious. Also Read - Devotees Will be Allowed to Witness in Lord Jagannath's Snana Jatra on 14 June

For the festival, the three statues are cleansed, dressed, and transported from Jagannath Temple to Gundicha Temple in a magnificent ceremony.

Date of Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022:

This year, the celebration will begin on July 1, 2022, and it will continue till July 22, 2022.

Significance of Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022:

For someone seeking moral merit and ultimate release, the Rath Yatra holds enormous significance. Anyone who draws the rope connected to the deities’ chariots and assists others in doing so, or just touches the rope or chariots, is said to gain the merit of several penances. Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra’s accoutrements become one with the deity himself.

Puja timings of Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: