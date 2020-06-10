The other half of a woman is a man, and both are important for their kids as they have different roles to play. Parents need to be healthy and stay healthy for their children, as they are their guardians and providers. To act as a gently reminder to everyone about how important their health is, days in the year are commemorated to them. This month, June, is dedicated to the men and their health and fatherhood. Also Read - World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2020: Here Are 10 Inspirational, Wise And Humourous Quotes on Old Age

Men, like women, do suffer from health issues like heart disease, stroke, diabetes, cancer, depression, etc. And when they have a family to take care of they have to be extra careful and follow a healthy lifestyle. In the family, as a father, the man has a very important role to play like providing for the family and being there when they need him. So health features majorly in his life.

Connection Between International Men’s Health Week And Father’s Day:

The International Men’s Health Week always begins a week before Father’s Day and in fact ends on the day of the latter. The week is held to highlight the importance of health among boys and men, where as Father’s Day is held to mark fatherhood and paternal bonds.

During the Men's Health Week various issues dealing with their health is discussed, and the public is also made aware about what can be done to improve it. On Father's Day, which is observed on the third Sunday of June in India, the day is marked with celebrations with children giving their fathers gifts.

Both these two are important, as after a week of educating the public about the importance of health for the men, it comes to an end with the celebration of fatherhood to highlight how important they are in society.