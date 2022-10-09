Kojagari Lakshmi Puja 2022: According to the Hindu calendar, Lakshmi Puja is performed on the Purnima (full moon day) after Durga Puja. It falls on October 9th this year. Lakshmi, the Goddess of wealth, auspiciousness, prosperity, and good fortune is preached deity of the occassion. Lakshmi Puja represents a new beginning and a fresh start for the Goddess’s devotees. On the eve of Lakshmi Puja, the goddess is believed to roam the earth. Devotees light up their homes with earthen lamps and leave their doors and windows open to invite her in. The festival is celebrated in several parts of Eastern Indian such as Orissa, West Bengal and in most parts of Western Region. Kojagari Lakshmi Puja or Bengali Puja is known by the name of Sharad Purnima in western parts of India.Also Read - Sharad Purnima 2019: Know Date, Time, Mantra, Messages and Significance of Kojagiri Purnima

Kojagari Lakshmi Puja 2022: Date and Time

Kojagara Puja on Sunday- October 9 2022

Duration- 00 Hours 49 mins

Moonrise- 5:51 pm

Purnima Tithi Begins- 03: 41 am on Oct 9, 2022

Purnima Tithi Ends- 02: 24 am on Oct 10, 2022

Kojagari Lakshmi Puja 2022: History And Significance

As per Hindu Mythology, it is believed that Goddess Lakshmi revolves around the Earth’s orbit, easing the sorrows and pains of her devotees. It is also said that anyone who stays awake all night is blessed by Goddess Lakshmi with good health and wealth. Devotees worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Lakshmi on Sharad Purnima. Unmarried girls fast on this day in different parts of the country to please Lord Vishnu in order to find a suitable match. In Mathura and many adjorning states of Uttar Pardesh, Haryana, Madhya Pardesh, Rajasthan, the festival is called Raas Purnima. It is believed that Lord Krishna had performed the Maha-Raas which is dance of love with his gopis on this day.

Kojagari Lakshmi Puja 2022: Rituals

The celebrations of Kojagari Puja are linked to number of rituals and traditions that starts from early in the morning.