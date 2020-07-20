Amavasya means the lunar phase of the New moon in Sanskrit, and a lunar month in the Hindu calendar has two fortnights, and begins with the New moon. The lunar days are called tithis and each month has 30 tithis, which may vary from 20 – 27 hours. A paksha has 15 tithis, which are calculated by a 12 degree motion of the Moon. The period of the brightening moon (waxing moon), and the second fortnight of the month is called Krishna Paksha the period of the fading moon (waning moon). Also Read - Yogini Ekadashi 2020: All You Need to Know About The Date, Time of Puja And Importance of This Day

The Amavasya that falls in the month of Shravan is known as Krishna Amavasya, and when it falls on a Monday it is called as a Somvati Amavasya. Krishna Amavasya is the name for the 30th Tithi (New Moon lunar day), and it is the 15th Tithi of Krishnapaksha. In the Hindu religion, it holds great significance.

All days of Amavasya are for performing Shraddha rituals to appease ancestors, and they are also appropriate for performing Kalasarpa Dosha puja. But the day would not bode well to perform other auspicious works not related to ancestors.

Krishna Amavasya Date And Time:

The tithi begins on July 20 at 12:10 AM and ends at 11:02 PM

An Amavasya that falls on Mondays holds special significance, and it is believed that fasting on this particular day would ward off widow-hood in women, ensure fertility and also grant every desire.