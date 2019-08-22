People have already got into the celebratory mood for the upcoming festivities this weekend. Krishna Janmashtami, also known as Gokulashtami will be falling on August 24, 2019, and it will be celebrated all over India. Krishna Janmashtami falls on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Bhadrapada. On this day, Lord Krishna was born to Vasudeva and Devaki at midnight and is one of the most important celebrations in Vaishnavism tradition of Hinduism.

As per the Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna was born at midnight on the eighth day of Bhadrapada month and this day is celebrated as Krishna Janmashtami. People all over the country celebrate the day with dance performances, perform Krishna Lila, Raas Lila. Devotees of Lord Krishna also sing Bhajans mantras and devotional songs at midnight to celebrate Lord Krishna’s arrival. Krishna-Bhakts observe a full day fast for Gokulashtami, and the birth of Lord Krishna is celebrated on the next morning with Dahi Handi.

Krishna Janmashtami celebrations begin with a fast or upvas as people await the arrival of Lord Krishna who is also known as Shyaam, Balkrishna, Dayanidhi among other names.

Here we bring you the best greetings, quotes and messages that you can send to your loved ones:

Quote Read:

Aao milkar sajayein Nandlal ko,

Aao milkar karein gungaan unka,

Jo sabko raah dikhaate hai aur

Sabki bigadi banate hain,

Chalo dhoom dhaam se manaayein janmadin unka…

Janmashtami ki Subhkamnaayein.

Quote Reads:

Ek Radha Ek Meera,

Dono ne shyam ko chaaha,

ab shyaam pe hai sara bhaar,

kis ki preet kare sweekar.

Quote Reads: Let the spirit of the holy Krishna and Radha bless your soil with eternal happiness, Shubh Krishna Janmashtami.

Quote Reads: May Lord Krishna steal all your tensions and worries… And give you all the love, peace, and happiness on this holy occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

Quote Reads:

Aaj ke pavitr parv ki

Hamaare Krishna ke janmdin ki

Gokul ashtami ki

Aap sabko badhayi!

Is Janmashtami Prabhu Shree Krishan aapko aur aapke parivaar ko samast khushiyan den!

Jai Shree Krishna!

Quote Reads:

Doodh-dahi churakar khaye

Matkiyan wo tod giraye

Rooth kar Radha se jaaye

Har pal uska jee dukhaye

Chhota sa Shyaam kamaal kare

Sabka beda paar kare

Shubh Janmashtami!

Quote Reads: May the Natkhat Nandlal always give you many reasons to be happy and you find peace in Krishna consciousness.

Quote Reads: All of us are pleasure seeking creatures so you can say that directly or indirectly we are all seeking Krishna.

Quote Reads:

Mohan murali wala aaya

Raas rachane wala aaya

Deen dayaal daya kar mujh pe

Bhav saagar se paar kar mujhe

Gokul Ashtami sabke jeevan me khushiyan laaye!

Even though the more prevalent celebrations of Krishna Janmashtami is seen in Mathura and Vrindavan, Vaishnava communities found in Manipur, Assam, West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and other regions celebrate this auspicious day.

Here is wishing everyone a Happy Janmashtami 2019!