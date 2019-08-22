Krishna Janmashtami 2019 falls on August 23rd and August 24 this year and people all over India all gearing up for the celebrations. It is the most significant festival in Lord Krishna’s birthplace Mathura and at the stroke of midnight, the devotees will start offering prayers, singing hymns and chanting songs praising the Lord. Another major aspect of every Janmashtami celebration, especially in north India, is the Raas Leela. People perform Kathak and some other dance forms to demonstrate the dance of love, which marks the story of Krishna and his beloved Radha.

Krishna Janmashtami date: This year, Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 23 and August 24. But most people are celebrating it on August 24, Saturday.

Fasting:

Devotees of Lord Krishna observe fast on Krishna Janmashtami. Lord Krishna’s idols are cleaned and decorated with new clothes and ornaments. The idol is placed in a cradle to symbolise his birth. Women also draw tiny footprints outside their house doors and kitchen, walking towards their house, a symbolism for Krishna’s journey into their homes.

Significance:

According to the Hindu Luni-Solar Calendar, Krishna Janmashtami takes place on Ashtami, the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) that falls in the Bhadrapada month. Bhadrapada is the overlapping time between August and September of the Gregorian calendar. This year Janmashtami will be taking place on August 24, 2019 (Saturday) marking Lord Krishna’s 5246 birth anniversary. He was born at midnight to Devaki and Vasudeva in jail, (his evil uncle, Kamsa had kept them as prisoners). Vasudeva later carried baby Krishna to his foster parents, Nandbaba and Mata Yashodha.

History:

Lord Vishnu took the human form and reincarnated as Lord Krishna to free the earth from all kinds of evil. He was the son of Devaki and Vasudeva and his birthday is celebrated by Hindus as Janmashtami, particularly those of the Vaishnavism tradition. He was born in jail as his maternal uncle, and evil King Kansa imprisoned his own sister and brother-in-law fearing a prophecy that their male child will bring an end to him. Kansa who was responsible for rising chaos and evil everywhere though could not do anything as immediately following Krishna’s birth, his father Vasudeva took him across the Yamuna, to foster parents in Gokul, named Nanda and Yashoda. After years, Lord Krishna returned to the Vrishni kingdom with its capital at Mathura and killed Kamsa and save the world from his tyranny.

Celebrations:

Children dress up as Lord Krishna and participate in public shows and events depicting Krishnas life. People put up jhankis, which are artwork depicting Krishnas life and major episodes of bravery, all over the district. Another important event is the offering of Chappan Bhog which consists of 56 dishes that are distributed among devotees. There is no better time than Krishna Janmashtami to visit the holy pilgrim.

Janmashtami Puja Vrat Vidhi:

The devotees who will be observing fast on Krishna Janmashtami begin the event by pledging to complete the fast i.e. keep the day long fast till the next day. There are various type of fast (vrat) observed by Hindus on the Janmashtami – a) Nirjal Vrat – Individuals observing the Nirjal Fast or Upavasa on Krishna Janmashtami, abstains from food and water throughout the period of vrat. b) Phalahar Vrat – The devotees do not completely cut off the edibles as they consume fruits and milk during the fruit. However, one cannot eat grains or cereals and salt during the time of vrat on the day of Janmashtami.

How to perform Lord Krishna Puja Vidhi:

Take a holy bath before beginning with the puja rituals. The person keeping the fast must ensure cleanliness of the worship place and purity of heart. Place an image or statue of Lord Krishna’s infant avatar on clean sheet of cloth. Perform Krishna Abhishekam, bathing the statue with milk, curd, sandalwood paste and honey. Offer new clothes and decorations to Lord Krishna, apply vermilion and flowers. Place him on a decorated cradle and swing it gently, while chanting Om Govindaya Namaha. Keep satvik fruits and Prasad in one plate as a holy offering.

Mahurat:

Ashtami Tithi starts: August 23rd at 08:09 AM

Ashtami Tithi Ends: August 24th 08:32 PM

Rohini Nakshatra Tithi starts: August 24 at 03:48 AM

Rohini Nakshatra Tithi Ends: August 25th 04:17 AM