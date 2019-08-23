India is getting ready to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna on 23rd and 24th this year. Yes, the Krishna Janmashtami (lies on two days of the Gregorian calendar, August 23 and 24. It is the most significant festival in Lord Krishna’s birthplace Mathura and at the stroke of midnight, the devotees will start offering prayers, singing hymns and chanting songs praising the Lord. People perform Kathak and some other dance forms to demonstrate the dance of love, which marks the story of Krishna and his beloved Radha.

Krishna is the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu and one of the most popular and well-loved deities of Hinduism. Lord Krishna has around 108 names and the most popular ones are Kanhaiya, Kishan, Shyam, Mohan, Govinda and Nandlala.

On the occasion of Janmashtami 2019 celebrations, we bring you a collection of popular devotional songs to praise the Lord in all his glory.

Shree Krishna Govind Hare Murari

Radhe Radhe Japo Chale Aayenge Bihari

RADHE RADHE BARSANE WALI RADHE

Shri Radhe Govinda man bhajle Hari ka pyara Naam h-Hari om sharan

O Paalan Haare

Yashomati Maiyya Se Bole Nandlala

Govinda Aala Re

Soja Zara – Baahubali 2

Choti Choti Gaiya Chote Chote Gwal

Ghat Ma Girdhari Ne Manma Morari

Woh Kisna Hai

Radha Kaise Na Jale

Maiyya Yashoda

Apart from these bhajans and songs mentioned above, there are many others in regional languages that can be sung and played on the occasion of Janmasthami, if you have any suggestions then please mention in the comments section below. Happy Janmashtami to all!