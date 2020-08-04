Krishna Janmashtami, which is also known simply as Janmashtami, is just around the corner. The annual Hindu festival celebrates the birth of Krishna, who is considered the eighth avatar of Vishnu. As per the Hindu calendar, it is observed on the eighth day of the dark fortnight or on the Ashtami of Krishna Paksha in the month of Shravan. This year, the religious event falls on August 11, 2020. Also Read - Shravan 2020: When it Will Start And What Are The 7 Things You Should Avoid During This Period

As per belief, Krishna was born in Mathura at midnight on the eighth day of Bhadrapada month, and the day is considered especially important to the Vaishnavism tradition of Hinduism. Devotees also sing devotional songs of love for Krishna, and keep a vigil way into the night.

Apart from holding vigil, devotees also keep a fast on Janmashtami and they should only have a single meal the day before that. The fast lasts the whole day and is only broken the next day when both Rohini Nakshatra and Ashtami Tithi are over. The time to perform Krishna Puja is during Nishita Kaal, which is midnight as per Vedic time-keeping.

Devotees also perform ritualistic puja during midnight and it involves all sixteen steps which are part of Shodashopachara Puja Vidhi. After the hour of Krishna’s midnight birth passes, statues in his image are washed, clothed and placed in a cradle. Women would draw tiny foot prints outside their house doors and kitchen, representing Krishna walking into their houses.

Date and Time of Puja:

Krishna Janmashtami on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 as per drikpanchang.com.

Nishita Puja Time – 12:05 AM to 12:48 AM, August 12

Duration – 00 Hours 43 Mins

Dahi Handi on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Parana as per Dharma Shastra

Parana Time – after 11:16 AM, August 12

On Parana Day Ashtami Tithi End Time – 11:16 AM

Janmashtami without Rohini Nakshatra

On Janmashtami, people visit Krishna or Vishnu temples, and each and every Hindu household celebrates the day with great pomp making sweets, fasting, singing and praying together.