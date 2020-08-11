Krishna Janmashtami is a Hindu festival that is celebrated with great joy in India, and it marks the birth of Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. As per the Hindu calendar, it is observed on the eighth day of the dark fortnight or on the Ashtami of Krishna Paksha in the month of Shravan. This year, the religious event falls on August 12, 2020. Also Read - Krishna Janmashtami 2020: COVID-19 Plays Spoilsport With Potter Community in Mumbai Hit Hard

On this day, devotees or followers of Krishna sing devotional songs through midnight and perform dramas based on his life according to the Bhagavata Purana. They also keep vigil and fast through the night, and the following day celebrate with family and friends sending them wishes and greetings like the ones below.

1. May the divine tunes of Lord Krishna’s flute fill your life with eternal joy. Happy Janmashtami!

2. May Lord Krishna shower all his blessings on you and may you have lots of happiness in your life. Happy Janmashtami!

3. Here’s praying Makhanchor brings ananda and prosperity to your home. Wishing you a blessed Janmashtami!

4. Happy Janmashtami! May Lord Krishna take away all your worries and give you peace and happiness on this holy occasion.

5. Let there be love, laughter and happiness in your life with Lord Krishna’s blessings. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Janmashtami!

6. May Lord Krishna come to your home this Janmashtami and light up your life. Happy Janmashtami!

7. Wishing you laughter and happiness throughout your days on this auspicious occasion of Janmashtami!

8. As we celebrate Lord Krishna’s birth anniversary, here’s wishing you a day filled with joy. Happy Janmashtami!

9. On this special day, may all your wishes come true and may Lord Krishna shower his blessings on you and your loved ones! Happy Janmashtami!

10. May Lord Krishna always give you a reason to smile. Have a blessed and happy Janmashtami!