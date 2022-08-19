Krishna Janmashtami LIVE From Mathura & Vrindavan: Happy Krishna Janmashtami! The celebrations for Gokulashtami have begun on August 18, Thursday, and devotees will continue observing the joyous festivities for Nandotsav or Dahi Handi 2022 today as well. While the whole country is decorated in festive colours, Mathura and Vrindavan celebrate Krishna Jayanti with much grandeur. Devotees in Mathura also took out a procession to commemorate the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. It is mostly celebrated in the months of August or September as per the Gregorian calendar.Also Read - Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Are Banks Open Today?

Shri Dwarkadheesh Mandir is known for its special celebrations during Janmashtami. The Krishna Janmotsav at one of the oldest and largest Hindu temples of Mathura includes the rituals of offering milk, flowers and Tulsi leaves to Lord Dwarakanath (a form of Krishna), decked up in colourful clothes and traditional ornaments.