Krishna Janmashtami 2022 LIVE Streaming: Krishna Janmashtami which marks the birth of Lord Krishna is being celebrated with great fervour across the country. As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day mostly falls in the months of August or September as per the Western calendar. Devotees observe the day by keeping a fast and praying at the temples. However, if you want to watch the celebrations from your home, you can watch the live darshan online from ISKCON, Bankey Bihari Mandir and Dwarkadhish Temple here:

Sri Krishna Janmashtami Schedule at ISKCON Juhu, Mumbai

04:30: Mangala Arati

07:15: Sringar Darshan

08:00: Class on Appearance of Lord Krishna

11:00: onwards Kalash Abhishek

12:30: Raja Bhog Aarti

19:00: Sandhya Aarti

23:30: Midnight Maha Abhishek

01:00: Midnight Maha Aarti

WATCH Krishna Janmashtami LIVE Streaming From ISKCON, Mumbai:

WATCH Krishna Janmashtami LIVE Streaming From Dwarkadhish Temple, Dwarka

The enthusiasm is quite similar in Krishna temples across the country. In Kerala’s Kozhikode, devotees, along with children, took part in a procession which was taken out on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. . At ISKCON temple in Noida, people are gathering to have a glimpse of morning arti.