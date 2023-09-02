Home

Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals and Celebrations Across India

Krishna Janmashtami is a significant Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of lord Krishna, a deity whose wisdom and love continue to guide and inspire humanity. On this day, devotees offer prayers and numerous rituals inspired by the life of Baby Krishna and are performed across the nation. It’s a beautiful celebration of love, faith, and spirituality in Hindu culture.

Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Date And Shubh Muhurat

Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapad. As per Drik Panchang, this year Janmashtami is falling on two consecutive days. The festival will start from 9.20 am on September 6 and continue till 10.25 am on September 7. Meanwhile, Ashtami Tithi will begin at 3:37 pm on September 6 and end at 4:14 pm on September 7.

Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Rituals And Celebrations

Krishna Janmashtami also known as Gokulashtami, Krishnasthami, and Janmashtami, holds particular importance in the sacred cities of Mathura and Vrindavan, where Lord Krishna spent his early years. On this day, many devotees adorn the statue of Lord Krishna in fresh attire, perform a ceremonial wash with milk and water, and offer worship in reverence to the divine.

Many devotes fast on the day for Lord Krishna and it continues until midnight, which is believed to be the time of Lord Krishna’s birth, signifying the divine moment. People believe that Lord Krishna was born over 5,000 years ago in the 28th year of Dwapar Yug.

Also, at midnight, temples and homes resound with devotional songs and prayers. The deity’s idol or image is bathed, adorned and offer special sweets, symbolizing the birth of Krishna. Also, in Maharasthara and other regions, young men form human pyramids to break the “Dahi Handi” (pot of curd) suspended high above the ground. This reenacts mimicking Lord Krishna’s playful antics. Also, a lavish feast is prepared with a variety of dishes like butter, ghee, milk, curd, as these were also favourites of Lord Krishna.

Lord Krishna symbolizes the victory of good over evil and the triumph of Dharna (righteousness) over adharma (unrighteousness). He is referred to as God of Love and imparted invaluable wishown through Hindu scriptures, about the importance of duty and devotions. His teachings continue to inspire devotees to live life with empathy, spirituality and virtues.

