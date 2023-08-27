Home

Krishna Janmashtami 2023: When is Laddu Gopal’s Birthday – September 6th or 7th?

The 5250th birth anniversary of Lord Krishna referred to as Shri Krishna Jayanti, is a momentous event observed with great reverence.

Krishna Janmashtami 2023: When is Laddu Gopal's Birthday - September 6th or 7th?

Krishna Janmashtami is a special Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna through grand feasts and holy rituals. It takes place on the eighth day of the Bhadrapada month when the moon is waning and the Rohini Nakshatra is shining. On Krishna Janmashtami, also known as Gokulashtami, devotees dress Lord Krishna in new clothes and adorn him with ornaments. His idol is placed into a cradle to represent the significant time of his birth. Homes are decorated with tiny footprints, symbolizing Krishna’s journey into households.

KRISHNA JANMASHTAMI DATE AND TIME

This year, the auspicious day of Krishna Janmashtami is set to grace us on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. The Nishita Puja time, which is the optimal period for worshipping Krishna, falls between 11:57 PM and 12:42 AM on September 7, lasting for 46 minutes. As the clock ticks forward, the excitement doesn’t wane, as the festivities continue with the vibrant Dahi Handi celebration on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

HOW DO PEOPLE CELEBRATE KRISHNA JANMASHTAMI?

The festival holds great significance in Mathura, Vrindavan, and places where Krishna’s devotees reside. One of the delightful traditions involves hanging pots of milk from tall poles in the streets. Men form human pyramids to reach and break these pots, recreating Krishna’s playful childhood moments when he and his friends would steal curds hung out of reach by their mothers. This joyful ritual captures the essence of Krishna’s spirit and brings communities together in celebration.

WHY DO DEVOTEES PLAY DAHI-HANDI ON KRISHNA JANMASHTAMI?

This delightful tradition involves the spirited act of breaking a ‘handi,’ a clay pot filled with curd, resonating with Krishna’s playful and mischievous demeanour. It’s a heartwarming sight that symbolizes unity and joy. In commemorating Lord Krishna’s birth, let’s unite in spirit to honour his teachings and embrace the profound spiritual significance that this occasion brings forth.

