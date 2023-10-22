Home

Kullu Dusshera 2023: What Makes This Week-Long Celebration Unique? Dates, History and More

Kullu Dusshera is a week long celebration where people partake in processions, fair and more.

Kullu Dussehra 2023 (Image: Instagram:himachal_dieties)

Kullu Dussehra 2023 Dates: Kullu Dussehra is an international festival celebrated in the Kullu Valley of Himachal Pradesh, India. It is one of the largest and most significant Dussehra celebrations in the world, attracting over 400,000 visitors each year. This serene town atop the hills is rustic in its modern ways. While the country is doused in colours of celebration, Kullu is famous for its Dussehra festivities. It is an international-level event that attracts almost 4-5 lakhs of people every year. With unique cultures, traditions and customs, Kullu Dussehra makes up for a mega event.

KULLU DUSSEHRA 2023 DATES

Kullu Dussehra is celebrated for seven days, beginning on the tenth day of the rising moon in the month of Ashwin (October-November). The festival is a celebration of the victory of good over evil, and is marked by a series of elaborate rituals and processions.

This year it will be celebrated from 24th to 30th October 2023

LEGEND OF KULLU DUSSEHRA

The legend of this carnival can be traced back to the 17th century. According to the lores, King Jagat Singh, a local king had installed an idol of deity Lord Raghunath. He installed it on advice of a brahmin to get rid of a curse. Since then, Lord Raghunath was declared as the presiding deity of the valley.

Hence, on the first day of the festival, a beautiful idol of the deity is installed on a decked up chariot. Alongside, other local deities are also taken in procession and people offer their prayers.

KULLU DUSSEHRA 2023 CELEBRATIONS

The main attraction of Kullu Dussehra is the procession of the deities. On the first day of the festival, the deities from several villages in the Kullu Valley converge on the Dhalpur Maidan. The deities are carried in elaborately decorated palanquins, and accompanied by musicians, dancers, and devotees. It is colourful and vibrant sight to behold.

On the last day of the festival, the deities return to their respective villages. Before they leave, they participate in a final procession, which is known as the Lugari which is an elaborate feast before deities return to their respective villages.

In addition to the procession of the deities, Kullu Dussehra also features a number of other cultural events, such as folk dances, music, and theater.

Kullu Dussehra is a unique and unforgettable experience. It is a festival that celebrates the rich culture and heritage of the Kullu Valley, and it is a must-see for anyone visiting Himachal Pradesh.

