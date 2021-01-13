Kumbh Mela 2021: India is a land of many cultures, traditions, and festivals. The country play host to the grandest and largest religious festival- Kumbh Mela, where people from different walks of life gather to take a holy dip in the river. Kumbh Mela takes place once every 12 years, this time the major pilgrimage festival will begin from January 14 and continue till April 27 in Haridwar. Also Read - Pongal 2021: Time, History, Significance And How to Celebrate

Kumbh Mela in Haridwar

This year, Haridwar will play host to Kumbh Mela after 11 years instead of 12 years. Thinking why? Well, that's because of auspicious dates. And interestingly, this kind of phenomenon happens once in 80 years.

Dates for Kumbh Mela 2021 and Shahi Snan:

-January 14: Makar Sankranti

– February 11: Mauni Amavasya

– February 16: Basant Panchami

– February 27: Maghi Poornima

– March 11: Maha Shivratri (first shahi snan — royal bath)

– April 12: Somwati Amavasya (second shahi snan)

– April 14: Baisakhi (third shahi snan)

– April 27: Chaitra Purnima (fourth shahi snan)

Kumbh Mela 2021: Bathing ghats at Haridwar

-Har Ki Pauri

-Asthi Pravath Ghat

-Subhash Ghat

-Gau Ghat

-Sapth Sarover Kshetra Ghat

-Sarvanand Ghat

-Pantdweep Ghat

-Kangra Ghat

-Roode Bale Wala Ghat

-Ganesh Ghat

-Varagi Camp Ghat

-Sati Ghat

-Daksheshwar Ghat

-Singh Dwar Ghat

-Sita Ghat

Auspicious Ganga Snan, Shahi Snan or Bathing Time

According to Drikpanchang.com, Kumbha Sankranti Punya Kala starts from 07:14 am and goes up to 12:32 pm, the duration of it is 5 Hours 18 Mins.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kumbh Mela will not be the same as before. As per vulnerability, the ghats will be divided into colour-coded zones including red, blue, green, and yellow. The crowd cannot gather in large numbers as the authorities are also assessing the crowd capacity.

If you are keen on taking the holy dip, then you need to make an online booking in order to get an e-pass for entry.