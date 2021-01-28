Lala Lajpat Rai was an inspirational leader who was also known as ‘Punjab Kesari’. He was born on January 28, 1865, in Dhudike village located in the Ferozepur district of Punjab. Lala Lajpat Rai played a significant role in the Indian Independence Movement. He gave a tough fight to the Britishers through his strong determination, clear vision, and courageous actions. He was also popularly known as ‘Lion of Punjab’ due to his fierce nature. Also Read - Lala Lajpat Rai 155th Birth Anniversary: All You Need To Know About The Great Freedom Fighter

Lala Lajpat Rai was a prominent Congress leader who joined the party at the age of 16. And, at the age of 20, in 1885, he founded the Dayanand Anglo-Vedic School in Lahore. Notably, he was one of the three Lal Bal Pal triumvirates. Lala Lajpat Rai promoted the Swadeshi movement and spread the message of self-reliance. He later became the President of the Indian National Congress in 1920.

Today, on Lala Lajpat Rai’s birth anniversary, here we share some interesting and lesser-known facts about him.