Love is in the air as today, the 14th of February is Valentine's Day! On this day, pricey flowers and store-bought chocolates are certainly appreciated as it is all about showing your loved ones just how much you care about them. But apart from these, there are many unique ideas to gift this year. If you still have not figured out what to get for your ladylove or boyfriend, we will share with you some last-minute gift ideas.

Decor

Flower Vase from STROT

Brighten up your room with flowers in beautiful and unique vases. Express your relationship in many ways by all the different colors of roses in the red vase

Gifting options for Fitness-enthusiast Partner

Impact Whey Protein- Masala Chai Flavour From My Protein

IWP Masala Chai is a tribute to the country’s love for a cuppa. Myprotein’s bestselling Impact Whey Protein is now available in the localised Masala Chai flavour. Every serving features 21g of protein, with less than 1g of carbs and 1.9g of fats, and only 103 calories. Perfect for lovers of tea who are looking to build muscle and supplement their protein.

Price- Rs.1799/- for 500g

Clear Whey Isolate- Lychee Flavour From My Protein

Myprotein’s hugely popular Clear Whey will now be available in Lychee flavour, also an Indian favourite. This light and refreshing health drink has absolutely no milky taste or texture and is very low in sugar. Packing 20g of protein per serving, a chilled glass is a perfect pick-me-up after a hot and sweaty workout.

Price- Rs. 3250/- for 500g

Clothes

For Men: Gifting flowers and other “romantic stuff” has become old school, think smart and be a trendsetter, change this pattern and gift something useful and sustainable to your partner. There is a wide range of gift combinations of Bow-Tie, Tie, Pocket-square and a card available for your man starting from as low as Rs. 500/- in which you can choose.

For Women: Although the brand offers a lot of options to choose from, Ajrakh stole is best suited for any women. Ajrakh is a technique of hand-block printing native to Gujarat and Sindh giving the stole a simple yet elegant look. Available in 5 prints, it is a lightweight cotton weave known for its comfort and versatility with any type of clothing.

Jewels

Pendant of Love

Gem Selections, India’s largest gemstones brand has launched the ‘pendant of Love’ made from Rose Quartz exclusively for Valentine’s Day. Rose Quartz said to be the crystal of Venus, the goddess of love and beauty is best known for being the stone of unconditional love and is believed to emit a strong vibration of love. It helps to open doors for entry for new love in life. If you are in the beginning of a relationship or treasure your love and want to increase mutual understanding or you have been in with your partner for decades and want to grow the bond the Rose Quartz can help you gain all that.

Price: Rs 50,000 (Gold Plated) & Rs 1,51,000 (Pure Gold)

Kundan Choker from Femizen

Kundan chokers are a perfect gift for any girl/woman. Chokers are ideal gifting options on Valentine, Birthday, and Anniversary to your loved ones. Be it Indian or western, a woman can wear this with any outfit they want to. It’s a superior quality product and skin-friendly. It has been made from toxin-free materials Anti-Allergic and Safe for Skin. It can be worn over long time periods without any complaints of ache and swelling. The choker will not enhance a woman’s beauty but also gives them social confidence.

