Dhanteras 2022: Shopping lovers! Get ready now. The time has come to go flock to your nearby shopping complexes, malls and jewellery shops and buy things for you and your family this Diwali. According to popular beliefs in the Hindu tradition, buying gold and ornaments on Dhanteras is believed to invite prosperity and good luck into every household. Dhanteras is celebrated on the Trayodashi tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik Month. India will celebrate Dhanteras 2022 on October 23.

Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, is the festival of wealth and prosperity which marks the beginning of the festival of light. The 'Dhan' of Dhanteras means wealth and 'teras' refer to the 13th day. Many consider it auspicious to invest in gold bars or jewellery during Dhanteras. What is the auspicious time for Dhanteras, Dhanteras gold purchase Muhurat, 'Dhanteras kab hai' is a list of queries trending on social media as everyone wants to know when is the right time to buy gold.

So before going shopping you should also check the auspicious time for the Dhanteras shopping.

Live Updates

  • 1:51 PM IST

    DIWALI MUHURAT TRADING TIMINGS
    1) It is believed that trading during the ‘muhurat’ or auspicious hour brings prosperity and financial growth for the stakeholders.
    2) Pre-open session will begin at 6:00pm and it will end at 6:08pm.
    3) The symbolic trading session would be held between 6:15pm and 7:15pm, the stock exchanges said in separate circulars.
    4) In the commodity derivative segment too, the trading will begin at 6:15pm and end at 7:15pm. However, trade modification will be available till 7:25pm, livemint reported.
    5) Muhurat trading 2022 timings in the currency derivative segment will be 6:15pm to 7:15pm and trade modification in currency derivatives and IRD will be possible till 7:25pm.
    6) Trade modification in cross currency derivatives will also remain available till 7:25 pm. Trade annulment requests can be placed till 7:30pm.
    7) Muhurat Trading session timings for Futures and Options is 6:15pm to 7:15pm and will end at 7:25 pm

  • 1:50 PM IST

    Will Stock Market Open On Diwali?
    Muhurat Trading 2022: Indian stock exchanges BSE and NSE have listed 24 October 2022 as a trading holiday on account of Diwali, Laxmi Puja. However, both exchanges will remain open for one hour on the day for muhurat trading. The exchanges will remain closed on October 26, on the occasion of Diwali Balipratipada.

  • 1:31 PM IST

    City-wise Shbuh Muhurat Timings:

    1. Pune: 7:31 PM to 8:36 PM

    2. New Delhi: 7:01 PM to 8:17 PM

    3. Chennai: 7:13 PM to 8:13 PM

    4. Jaipur: 7:10 PM to 8:24 PM

    5. Hyderabad: 7:14 PM to 8:18 PM

    6. Gurgaon: 7:02 PM to 8:18 PM

    7. Chandigarh: 6:59 PM to 8:18 PM

    8. Kolkata: 5:05 PM to 6:03 PM

    9. Mumbai: 7:34 PM to 8:40 PM

    10. Bengaluru: 7:24 PM to 8:24 PM

    11. Ahmedabad: 7:29 PM to 8:39 PM

    12. Noida: 7:00 PM to 8:16 PM

  • 1:29 PM IST

    Why Do We Worship Goddess Laxmi On Diwali?
    On the day of Dhantrayodashi, Goddess Lakshmi came out from the ocean of milk during the churning of the Sea. Hence, Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped on the day of Trayodashi. However, according to the holy scriptures, this worship is all folktale, which is not mentioned anywhere in our holy books.

  • 1:18 PM IST

    What Not To Buy On Dhanteras?
    1) Iron
    2)Steel
    3)Oil and Ghee
    4)Cars
    5)Sharp objects
    6)Fake gold
    7)Glass products

  • 1:02 PM IST

    Dhanteras gold purchase Muhurat

    Evening Muhurat: 06:02 PM to 07:21 PM (October 22, Saturday)

    Night Muhurat: 08:56 PM to 01:42 AM (October 22, Saturday-October 23, Sunday)

    Early morning Muhurat: 04:52 AM to 06:27 AM (October 23-Sunday)

  • 12:59 PM IST

    Dhanteras 2022: Puja Vidhi
    1. People wake up early in the morning and start cleaning and decorating their homes.
    2. After cleansing people light their homes and office with diyas, lights, rangoli and flowers.
    3. They perform Lakshmi puja in the evening. The entire family sit together to worship Goddess Lakshmi and offer diyas with desi ghee, flowers, kumkum and akshat. People also worship Lord Kuber on this day.
    4. On this day delicious sweets and savouries are prepared as bhog prasad to offer Goddess Lakshmi.
    5. In Maharashtra, there is a unique custom of making ‘Naivedyam’ with powdered dry coriander seeds and jaggery which is offered to the Goddess and later distributed among family members.

  • 12:51 PM IST

    Dhanteras 2022 Date: Shubh Muhurat
    Trayodashi Tithi Begins – October 22, 2022 – 06:02 PM
    Trayodashi Tithi Ends – October 23, 2022 – 06:03 PM
    Pradosh Kaal – October 22, 05:45 PM to 08:17 PM
    Vrishabh Kaal – October 22, 07:01 PM to 08:56 PM
    Puja Muhurat – October 22, 2022 – 07:01 PM to 08:17 PM

  • 12:50 PM IST

    The Auspicious Time To Buy Gold On Dhanteras 2022
    The best time to buy gold this Dhanteras is from 6:27 am to 6:03 pm on Sunday, 23 October. Pundits also recommend buying gold between 6:02 pm on 22 October and 6:27 am on 23 October. On Dhanteras, gold and gold ornaments are not the only items to shop for. You can also purchase silver, utensils, other forms of assets, vehicles, furniture and household items. Any of these items you purchase on this day can help bring good luck and prosperity.

  • 12:49 PM IST

    Dhanteras 2022 date: When to celebrate Dhanteras and buy gold
    ‘Dhanteras kab hai’ is trending on social media as everyone wants to know when is the right time to buy gold. This year, the Dhanteras festival will be celebrated on October 22 (Saturday) and October 23 (Sunday) as per Drik Panchang. Generally, everyone chooses Dhanteras to invest in gold bars or jewellery. New clothes and utensils for Diwali are also bought on this auspicious occasion.