Janmashtami 2022 LIVE Updates: Preparations are in full swing in temples across the country as they are celebrating Krishna Janmashtami today. Devotees flocked to temples in Mathura as Janmashtami 2022 celebrations began on Thursday evening. The temples have been decorated with colourful lights as chants of “Jai Shree Krishna” reverberated across the city. The enthusiasm is quite similar in Krishna temples across the country. In Mumbai, people started gathering at ISKCON Temple. At ISKCON temple in Noida, people are gathering to have a glimpse of morning arti. In Kerala’s Kozhikode, devotees, along with children, took part in a procession which was taken out on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates on Janmashtami celebrations across the country.Also Read - Rishi Sunak, Wife Akshata Visit ISKCON Temple to Celebrate Janmashtami | SEE PICTURES

Janmashtami 2022 LIVE Updates

Live Updates

  • 11:17 AM IST

    Janmashtami 2022 – From Rs 55 Lakh to Ticket to Spain: ‘Dahi Handi Prize Pyramid’ Touches New High This Year | Event organisers which mostly comprises political parties have been upping the ante as the prize money announced ranges between Rs 1.11 lakh to Rs 55 lakh. Read more here

  • 10:30 AM IST

    Janmashtami 2022: ‘Shobha yatra’ taken out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur

  • 10:29 AM IST

  • 10:09 AM IST

    Janmashtami 2022: Girls participate in Dahi Handi competition in Mumbai

  • 10:06 AM IST

    Janmashtami Schedule at ISKCON Juhu, Mumbai

    • 04:30: Mangala Arati
    • 07:15: Sringar Darshan
    • 08:00: Class on Appearance of Lord Krishna
    • 11:00: onwards Kalash Abhishek
    • 12:30: Raja Bhog Aarti
    • 19:00: Sandhya Aarti
    • 23:30: Midnight Maha Abhishek
    • 01:00: Midnight Maha Aarti
  • 9:29 AM IST

    Janmashtami 2022: Special Dhaniya Panjiri to Gopalkala, Try 3 Prasads on Krishna Jayanti | On the occasion of Janmashtami, the devotees make a special prasad to offer Lord Krishna. Mostly in North India, prasad made of coriander (dhaniya) seeds is cooked with foxnuts (makhane). There are several prasad options to offer Kanha ji (another name of Lord Krishna) on the day of Janmashtami. Aata panjiri is also made with wheat flour, ghee, and dry fruits. Read more here

  • 8:49 AM IST

    President Droupadi Murmu greets everyone on Janmashtami: “Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. From the life-lila of Lord Krishna ‍ , we get the education of doing selfless deeds for the welfare of the people . I wish that this holy festival gives inspiration to all of us to give priority to everyone’s interest with thought, word and deed,” President Droupadi Murmu tweeted.

  • 8:41 AM IST

    Janmashtami 2022: Shubh Muhurat

    Dhruv Yoga: August 18th, 8:41 pm to August 19th at 8:59 pm

    Vridha Yoga: August 17th, 8:56 pm to August 18th, 8:56 pm

    Abhijeet Muhurta – August 18th, 12:05pm to 12:56pm

  • 8:38 AM IST

    Janmashtami 2022 Date and Shubh Muhurat – Ashtami tithi for Krishna Paksha in Bhadrapada will start at 09.20 pm (21:20) on August 18 and it will continue till August 19 – 10.59 pm (22:59) according to astrologers.

  • 8:34 AM IST

    Happy Janmashtami 2022: Lord Krishna’s 108 names, their meanings and why Chanting them will bring love and success | Krishna Janmashtami, one of India’s most significant holidays, commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth manifestation of Lord Vishnu. The celebration is fervently observed all around the nation. It is said that if worshipers recite the name of Lord Krishna 108 times, they shall be saved from all difficulties. Read more here