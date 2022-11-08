LIVE Lunar Eclipse 2022: Chandra Grahan Timings in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata; 5 Mantras to Use During Total Eclipse And City-Wise Sutak Timings

Lunar Eclipse Live Stream NASA: The world is going to witness the last lunar eclipse of the year on Tuesday, November 8. Here's where you can see the event in India, the Sutak timings, and the zodiac signs that are expected to be impacted. Check the live updates here.

Updated: November 8, 2022 4:24 PM IST

By India.com Lifestyle Staff | Edited by Vineeta K Tiwari

Chandra Grahan 2022 India LIVE UPDATES: Know Sutak Timings, Impact on Zodiac Signs And More

Lunar Eclipse Live Stream NASA, Chandra Grahan 2022 India LIVE UPDATES: The world is going to witness the last total eclipse of the year 2022 on November 8, Tuesday. The Chandra Grahan, as it is called in the Hindi language, is taking place as the moon enters Umbra, the darkest part of the Earth’s shadow during the eclipse.

So does a Chandra Grahan or a lunar eclipse usually look like? Well, the moon, as you must have seen in many documentaries and feature films, turns a shade of red which is also known as the Blood Moon phenomenon. Interestingly, this total eclipse will be seen from most parts of India at the time of the moonrise towards the evening.

While Delhi will be able to see the partial lunar eclipse, people in Kolkata can see the total lunar eclipse. The Mumbaikars will also see a partial lunar eclipse and so will the Bengaluru folks. The residents of NCR, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Srinagar will also see a partial lunar eclipse.

CHECK THE LIVE UPDATES AS LUNAR ECLIPSE 2022, CHANDRA GRAHAN  HAPPENS TODAY

Live Updates

  • 4:18 PM IST

    Can we drink water during Lunar Eclipse? Drinking water during Chandra Grahan 2022 is strictly prohibited. One must also avoid brushing their teeth, combing hair or do oil massage.

  • 4:00 PM IST

    Using tulsi in food during lunar eclipse: Tulsi is considered an important herb and plant in both science and mythology. It is believed that the basil leaves can reduce the effect of ultraviolet rays emitted during a Grahan. Tulsi has medicinal properties that reduce contamination of any kind. Therefore, traditionally, Tulsi leaves are put in eatables during an eclipse.

  • 2:29 PM IST

    Chandra Grahan 2022 Mantras to be Used

    ऊं श्रां श्रीं श्रौं सः चन्द्रमसे नमः
    ऊं सों सोमाय नमः
    ऊं चं चंद्रमस्यै नम:
    ऊं शीतांशु, विभांशु अमृतांशु नम:
    ऊं ऐं क्लीं सौमाय नामाय नमः
  • 2:05 PM IST

    Chandra Grahan Duration in Bihar: The lunar eclipse in Bihar will last for 46 minutes. The eclipse will start at 5:32 pm and end at 6.18 pm.

  • 1:48 PM IST

    Story of the lunar and solar eclipse as per Hindu mythology: However, he remained alive because the nectar had entered his body by then and had reached his neck. The head was later named Rahu and the trunk was named Ketu. It is said that on the day of the solar eclipse, they go to eclipse the sun and on the day of the lunar eclipse, they go to eclipse the moon.

  • 1:46 PM IST

    Mythological importance behind solar and lunar eclipse: Lord Vishnu was distributing the nectar among the deities. When a demon named Rahu realised that Lord Vishnu was being unfair in his Mohni form, he assumed the form of a deity and sat in the line of the Gods. Suryadev and Chandradev came to know about him and informed Lord Vishnu about it. A furious Lord Vishnu then severed Rahu’s head from his torso.

  • 1:44 PM IST

    Hindu legend behind Chandra Grahan: As per mythology, the Amrit Manthan event resulted in the churning out of nectar. Both the Gods and the Demons wanted to taste it for a longer life. However, Lord Vishnu decided to not let the demons take the nectar’s benefit. He appeared in the form of Mohini and started to distract the demons.

  • 1:15 PM IST

    Today Chandra Grahan Time Kolkata: The lunar eclipse in Kolkata will begin at 4:52 pm. The Grahan will be first sighted in Arunachal Pradesh at 5:27 pm.

  • 12:41 PM IST

    Chandra Grahan Impact on SAGITTARIUS: It’s time to lay down your sword, Sagittarius, and release control. Sit back and breathe. Utilize this time for creativity to revive your worn-out spirit.

  • 12:13 PM IST

    Chandra Grahan 2022 Impact on LEO: Your life is expanding thanks to the lunar energy. Make the most of it by being willing to critically and honestly reassess your existing circumstances, particularly as it relates to your home.

Published Date: November 8, 2022 7:28 AM IST

Updated Date: November 8, 2022 4:24 PM IST