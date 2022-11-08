LIVE Lunar Eclipse 2022: Chandra Grahan Sutak Kaal Ends And NASA Live Stream

Lunar Eclipse Live Stream NASA: The world witnessed the last lunar eclipse of the year on Tuesday, November 8. Here's all about when the event happened in India, the Sutak timings, and zodiac signs that are expected to be impacted. Check the live updates here.

Updated: November 8, 2022 7:13 PM IST

By India.com Lifestyle Staff | Edited by Tanya Garg

LIVE Lunar Eclipse 2022: Chandra Grahan Sutak Kaal Ends And NASA Live Stream
LIVE Lunar Eclipse 2022: Chandra Grahan Sutak Kaal Ends And NASA Live Stream

Lunar Eclipse Live Stream NASA, Chandra Grahan 2022 India LIVE UPDATES: The world is going to witness the last total eclipse of the year 2022 on November 8, Tuesday. The Chandra Grahan, as it is called in the Hindi language, is taking place as the moon enters Umbra, the darkest part of the Earth’s shadow during the eclipse.

Also Read:

So does a Chandra Grahan or a lunar eclipse usually look like? Well, the moon, as you must have seen in many documentaries and feature films, turns a shade of red which is also known as the Blood Moon phenomenon. Interestingly, this total eclipse will be seen from most parts of India at the time of the moonrise towards the evening.

While Delhi will be able to see the partial lunar eclipse, people in Kolkata can see the total lunar eclipse. The Mumbaikars will also see a partial lunar eclipse and so will the Bengaluru folks. The residents of NCR, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Srinagar will also see a partial lunar eclipse.

The entire lunar eclipse will be streamed live by the US space agency NASA. Residents of Asia, Australia, North America, sections of northern and eastern Europe, and the majority of South America can see this eclipse – WATCH Chandra Grahan 2022 online:

CHECK THE LIVE UPDATES AS LUNAR ECLIPSE 2022, CHANDRA GRAHAN  HAPPENS TODAY

Live Updates

  • 7:13 PM IST

    Devotees Take Holy Dip at Ganges, Varanasi: On the occasion of Chandra Grahan, devotees in Varanasi took holy dip at river Ganges.

  • 7:10 PM IST

    Blood Moon Can be Seen From Naked Eye:

    KG Kumar,Director GP Birla Archeological Astronomical & Scientific Research Institute said that Blood Moon happens between the totality & can be seen from naked eye.

  • 6:43 PM IST

    Chandra Grahan Sutak Kaal 2022: Sutak period of Chandra Grahan that began around 9:21 AM in morning has now ended.

  • 6:41 PM IST

    Lunar Eclipse 2022: Partial lunar eclipse came to an end in India.

  • 6:27 PM IST

    Lunar Eclipse 2022 viral photos from across the world – Check HERE

  • 6:26 PM IST

    Lunar Eclipse 2022 viral photos from across the world – Check HERE

  • 6:13 PM IST

    Lunar Eclipse 2022 in Assam:

  • 6:09 PM IST

    Lunar Eclipse 2022 in Bihar:

  • 5:55 PM IST
    Lunar Eclipse 2022’s first glimpse in Itanagar, India: The moonrise with a total eclipse was first seen in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh – Check FIRST PHOTO

    https://twitter.com/PuraKhongkhung/status/1589956939198631936

  • 5:45 PM IST

    Chandra Grahan 2022 LIVE Video:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Festivals & Events News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 8, 2022 7:28 AM IST

Updated Date: November 8, 2022 7:13 PM IST