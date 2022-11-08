LIVE Lunar Eclipse 2022, Chandra Grahan Timings in India: 5 Mantras to Use During Total Eclipse, Story of Rahu And Ketu as Per Hindu Mythology And City-Wise Sutak Timings

Lunar Eclipse 2022 Time India LIVE UPDATES: The world is going to witness the last lunar eclipse of the year on Tuesday, November 8. Here's where you can see the event in India, the Sutak timings, and the zodiac signs that are expected to be impacted. Check the live updates here.

Chandra Grahan 2022 India LIVE UPDATES: Know Sutak Timings, Impact on Zodiac Signs And More

Lunar Eclipse Time, Chandra Grahan 2022 India LIVE UPDATES: The world is going to witness the last total eclipse of the year 2022 on November 8, Tuesday. The Chandra Grahan, as it is called in the Hindi language, is taking place as the moon enters Umbra, the darkest part of the Earth’s shadow during the eclipse.

So does a Chandra Grahan or a lunar eclipse usually look like? Well, the moon, as you must have seen in many documentaries and feature films, turns a shade of red which is also known as the Blood Moon phenomenon. Interestingly, this total eclipse will be seen from most parts of India at the time of the moonrise towards the evening.

While Delhi will be able to see the partial lunar eclipse, people in Kolkata can see the total lunar eclipse. The Mumbaikars will also see a partial lunar eclipse and so will the Bengaluru folks. The residents of NCR, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Srinagar will also see a partial lunar eclipse.

CHECK THE LIVE UPDATES AS LUNAR ECLIPSE 2022, CHANDRA GRAHAN HAPPENS TODAY

