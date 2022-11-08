LIVE Lunar Eclipse 2022, Chandra Grahan Timings in India: Sutak Timings in Kolkata, Karnataka, Mumbai – Do’s And Don’ts

Updated: November 8, 2022 1:22 PM IST

Lunar Eclipse Time, Chandra Grahan 2022 India LIVE UPDATES: The world is going to witness the last total eclipse of the year 2022 on November 8, Tuesday. The Chandra Grahan, as it is called in the Hindi language, is taking place as the moon enters Umbra, the darkest part of the Earth’s shadow during the eclipse.

So does a Chandra Grahan or a lunar eclipse usually look like? Well, the moon, as you must have seen in many documentaries and feature films, turns a shade of red which is also known as the Blood Moon phenomenon. Interestingly, this total eclipse will be seen from most parts of India at the time of the moonrise towards the evening.

While Delhi will be able to see the partial lunar eclipse, people in Kolkata can see the total lunar eclipse. The Mumbaikars will also see a partial lunar eclipse and so will the Bengaluru folks. The residents of NCR, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Srinagar will also see a partial lunar eclipse.

CHECK THE LIVE UPDATES AS LUNAR ECLIPSE 2022, CHANDRA GRAHAN  HAPPENS TODAY

Live Updates

  • 1:15 PM IST

    Today Chandra Grahan Time Kolkata: The lunar eclipse in Kolkata will begin at 4:52 pm. The Grahan will be first sighted in Arunachal Pradesh at 5:27 pm.

  • 12:41 PM IST

    Chandra Grahan Impact on SAGITTARIUS: It’s time to lay down your sword, Sagittarius, and release control. Sit back and breathe. Utilize this time for creativity to revive your worn-out spirit.

  • 12:13 PM IST

    Chandra Grahan 2022 Impact on LEO: Your life is expanding thanks to the lunar energy. Make the most of it by being willing to critically and honestly reassess your existing circumstances, particularly as it relates to your home.

  • 11:34 AM IST

    Chandra Grahan 2022 Impact on Gemini: The lunar eclipse is highlighting some significant roadblocks in your worldviews. You are preventing yourself from living a satisfied and content life because of your restrictive views about your greatest wants.

  • 11:13 AM IST

    Chandra Grahan 2022 Impact on Aries Zodiac Sign: You’re in for a crazy trip when it comes to relationships and partnerships since that’s how the eclipse will primarily affect you. Additionally, you’ll need to make some important choices regarding your romantic relationships.

  • 10:38 AM IST
    Chandra Grahan Timings in Karnataka, Noida, Lucknow, And Shimla: Karnataka, Bengaluru: 5:49 pm
    Noida: 5:30 pm
    Lucknow: 5:16 pm
    Ludhiana: 5:34 pm
    Shimla: 5:20 pm
  • 9:58 AM IST
    Chandra Grahan 2022 City-Wise Timings:
    Delhi: 5:28 pm
    Amritsar: 5:32 pm
    Bhopal: 5:36 pm
    Jaipur: 5:37 pm
    Mumbai: 6:01 pm
    Raipur: 5:21 pm
    Indore: 5:43 pm
    Udaipur: 5:49 pm
  • 9:33 AM IST

    Chandra Grahan 2022 – How to lessen the effect: The people of the four zodiac signs – Aries, Taurus, Leo, and Pisces should keep chanting mantras continuously during the eclipse. They can also donate after the eclipse to reduce the impact of the Grahan.

  • 9:08 AM IST

    Chandra Grahan 2022 – 4 zodiac signs worst affected: People of these four zodiac signs can experience minor health-related issues. Loss of money and unnecessary expenses may increase. Mental and financial problems may increase.

  • 8:43 AM IST

    Chandra Grahan 2022 – zodiac signs to be impacted: This last lunar eclipse of the year is in the Aries zodiac sign. The people of this zodiac have to be very careful. Money loss and mental problems can arise. Apart from Aries, the people of Taurus, Leo, and Pisces can also see the bad effect of this eclipse.

