For Kavya, the Maha Shivratri festival, also known as the darkest night of the year, has become synonymous with two things: inner peace and bliss. "A few years ago when I got frustrated with my IT job, this soul-searching question arose within me: 'I am not happy, why am I in this job?' I quit the job to find out what would really make me happy," said Kavya, who lives in Bengaluru.

Kavya shares how her experience of the Mahashivratri sadhana, offered by Sadhguru, Founder-Isha Foundation transformed her life. "After just three days of following the practices, for the first time in my life, I experienced stillness. It was so intense I can't put it into words. As the days progressed, it became still more intense and blissful."

“On the night of Mahashivratri, with much anticipation, I watched the Mahashivratri festivities at the Isha Yoga Center on TV. During the midnight meditation, which Sadhguru was guiding, for the first time in my life, I experienced moments of being beyond the body and mind. It was total bliss,” she further said.

One of the largest and most sacred festivals in the country, Mahashivratri provides a unique opportunity to draw on the forces of nature for one’s well-being. Sadhguru says that the planetary positions of the Mahashivratri night (March 11) are such that there is a natural upsurge of energy in the human system. For this reason, it is beneficial to remain awake, conscious and keep the spine erect all through the night.

Amruta, who lives in Hyderabad, was bursting to convey how special the festival is to her. “This time, I had the opportunity to attend the event as a volunteer. This experience gives me a chance to soak in the grace of Adiyogi and Sadghuru. The energy I get during Mahashivratri gives me a sense of stillness I can’t find anywhere else.”

Nitesh Kanodia travelled to the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore from Nepal to attend the grand event. “I am just blessed to be here in this beautiful ashram. The experience so far has been blissful,” he said.

With an explosion of meditations, colors, and chanting of devotional songs, the Mahashivratri celebrations at the Isha Yoga Centre are an immersive spiritual experience. Ordinarily, lakhs of people from across the world gather over the course of the night-long celebrations. However, participants will largely join the event online as a result of Covid-19 protocols issued by the Central and State governments. For those attending the event at the Isha Yoga Centre, medical screening, social distancing, wearing masks, and carrying sanitizers have also been made mandatory. You can watch the grand event LIVE on March 11, 6 pm to 6 am here.

