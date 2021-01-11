Celebrated every year on January 13th, Lohri is a festival of harvest. It has a great significance in the northern parts of India. Also known as Lal Loi, Lohri is celebrated a day before Makar Sankranti with great pomp and show by mostly people of Sikh religion. It marks the beginning of the financial New Year and the end of winter. With the arrival of Lohri, people start preparing for the Rabi crop harvest. Also Read - Sanya Malhotra’s Bhangra Dance on Morni Banke is The Best Lohri Video Till Now

History And Significance of Lohri

Farmers in Punjab and Haryana observe the day with great fervour. They celebrate Lohri or Maghi to worship God for the good upcoming harvest season. As per age-old beliefs, Lohri was named after Saint Kabir's wife named 'Loi'. However, some say that Lohri was Holika's sister who survived the fire with Bhakt Prahlad. That's why we ignite a bonfire in the evening of Lohri.

How do we Celebrate Lohri?

On the day of Lohri, people wear ethnic clothes and eat peanuts, jaggery, sesame, and gajak. In the evening, they burn Lohri and put the above-mentioned eatable items in the bonfire. Further, they revolve around it, sing folk songs, and pray for their happy life. The festival holds great importance, especially for newlywed couples. On Lohri, they offer sacrifice in the fire and wish for a happy married life.